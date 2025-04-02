KEY POINTS Sen. John Curtis spoke with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy about Utah's transportation priorities.

Duffy extended his condolences over the loss of former Rep. Mia Love.

Curtis also highlighted Utah's unique MPO program and spoke of reinvesting in Utah's trails.

During an exchange with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Sen. John Curtis spoke about some of Utah’s transportation priorities and how the state can be an example for the rest of the country.

The conversation happened during an Environment and Public Works Committee hearing on Wednesday, on the Surface Transportation Reauthorization bill.

Curtis started addressing Duffy by inviting the secretary to visit Utah soon, partially to see the state’s FrontRunner commuter rail system.

Curtis spoke of expanding the FrontRunner, pointing out that the rail services 80% of the state’s population and that Utah’s population is rapidly growing. The senator also mentioned Utah’s upcoming Olympics in 2034.

“So we’d love to have your support on that project, and love to personally show you that as well,” Curtis said.

Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, speaks to BYU students and faculty about "Inspiring the Next Generation of Public Servants" at the Gordon B. Hinckley Alumni and Visitors Center in Provo on Monday, March 17, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

During the exchange with Curtis, Duffy also extended condolences to the state of Utah over the death of former Utah Congresswoman Mia Love.

“I just want to extend my condolences to the state of Utah. You lost a lioness of a legislator and a friend of mine. And I know a friend to the great state of Utah, Mia Love, who served in our body in the House. She lost her battle with cancer. She has a wonderful family, and I know she loved Utah. And she served your state well. And our hearts are broken that you lost her,” Duffy said.

Curtis replied, “And on behalf of the state, thank you for your friendship with her, too. I know she thought very highly of you.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks during a news conference following up on the issuance of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) preliminary report on the mid-air collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at the Department of Transportation in Washington. | Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press

Curtis also highlighted Utah’s Metropolitan Planning Organizations and how Utah is the only state in the nation where all of its MPOs work together. The senator positioned Utah as an example for other states in relation to the reauthorization bill.

“I’m sure you’ll be a champion, and I’ll take your lead and what we learned from the successes, and how do we improve on the successes in this new bill,” Duffy said.

The Senator brought up off road vehicles such as four wheelers and ATVs, pointing out that they contribute $281 million a year to the Highway Trust Fund but only receive $84 million back.

He told Duffy that he would love to speak to him about returning more of those funds back to Utah’s trails programs, as part of the bill.

The two spoke about transitioning more authority to the states for transportation projects. Curtis added that projects often get done faster and more cost effectively when done under state authority compared to those done under federal authority.