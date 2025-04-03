In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out a fire following a Russian missile attack in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

KEY POINTS A bipartisan group of 50 senators, including Sen. John Curtis, has introduced legislation to impose sanctions on Russia.

Tariffs and sanctions would be imposed if Russia refuses to negotiate peace with Ukraine.

Companion legislation is being introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Utah Sen. John Curtis has joined a bipartisan group of 50 senators to introduce legislation that would levy sanctions against Russia and other countries supporting the aggression in Ukraine.

The legislation is led by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and includes both primary and secondary sanctions. The legislation is an effort from the Senate to increase the pressure on Russia to make peace with Ukraine, Curtis said.

The sanctions would be imposed in the case that Russia refuses to engage in negotiations for lasting peace with Ukraine. They would also apply if Russia initiates an effort, such as military invasion, to undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty after peace is negotiated.

“Ukraine is an ally in pursuit of Western values that align with our own. It is my hope that the United States will achieve what has eluded the world in the past—ending Russian aggression against Ukraine permanently and ensuring the survivability of a free and democratic Ukraine,” Curtis said in a press release.

“I’m proud to join my colleagues on these sanctions, which the Senate is prepared to use to ramp up the pressure on Russia if it continues to be uncooperative in negotiations.”

The legislation would also include 500% tariffs on imported goods from countries that buy Russian oil, gas, uranium and other products.

Both senators from Utah’s neighbor Colorado, John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, are a part of the group supporting the sanctions, as well as Sen. Ruben Gallego D-Ariz.

Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn., Mike Quigley, D-IL, Joe Wilson, R-S.C., and Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, introduced companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.