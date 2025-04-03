Utahns should expect a lot of phones to vibrate and give an accompanying alert tone at about 4 p.m. Thursday as part of a statewide Amber Alert test.

SALT LAKE CITY — A lot of Utahns can expect an alarm to go off on their phones Thursday afternoon.

But don’t worry, it’s only a test.

The Utah Department of Public Safety is conducting a statewide test of the Amber Alert system on Thursday between 4 and 4:30 p.m.

“This test is necessary to verify recent system upgrades and ensure that the state’s Amber Alert system aligns with modern national alerting standards,” the department said in a prepared statement.

Starting at about 4 p.m., mobile devices, TVs, radios and highway message boards statewide will all alert residents to a Test Amber Alert. Cellphones will vibrate and have an accompanying alert tone. “The message will clearly indicate that it is a test and that no action is required,” according to the state.

Anyone within the state’s radius will receive the alert.

“The Amber Alert system is a critical tool for quickly notifying the public when a child is abducted. These upgrades will ensure that alerts are delivered efficiently and effectively,” said Bureau of Criminal Identification Director Jason Ricks. “Testing is essential to ensure the system operates as expected in a real emergency.”

The Amber Alert system was created in 1996 and named after the abduction and murder of 9-year-old Amber Rene Hagerman in Texas. In Utah, the Rachael Alert system was established, with the alert’s namesake honoring 3-year-old Rachael Runyan who was kidnapped from Sunset and killed in 1982. The state renamed the system Amber Alert in 2003 to adopt the nationwide system.