“The loving labor of 40 eventful years is finished,” declared this April 5, 1893, edition of the Deseret Evening News.

On April 5, 1983, the historic Salt Lake Temple was deemed completed. The front page of the Deseret Evening News detailed the process to prepare the temple for dedication on the following day.

A total of 70,000 people attended the 31 dedicatory sessions that extended from April 6-24, 1893. Latter-day Saints who traveled with the first pioneer groups into the Salt Lake Valley had dreamed of this day.

According to historical accounts, it had been a herculean struggle to get the temple ready for dedication 40 years to the day since the cornerstone laying on April 6, 1853, and 63 years after the Church’s organization on April 6, 1830.

One year earlier, on April 6, 1892, the capstone was placed as an estimated 40,000-60,000 people crowded shoulder-to-shoulder on the “temple block” gazed upward.

Now, as Latter-day Saint faithful look forward to a complete restoration/renovation project of the temple in downtown Salt Lake — now set for completion in 2027 — it is wonderful to look back at coverage from Deseret News and Church News archives of that historic time and reporting on the landmark temple since then:

The Salt Lake Temple in April 1892, when the capstone was set. The temple was finally completed and dedicated in April 1893. | Charles R. Savage, Utah Historical Society

The Salt Lake Temple nearing completion with a large crowd assembled for the capstone-laying ceremony. The temple was dedicated in April 1893.

