“The loving labor of 40 eventful years is finished,” declared this April 5, 1893, edition of the Deseret Evening News.
Chris Miller
By Chris Miller
Chris is assistant editor with the Politics and the West team, and also writes a daily Deseret News archives story.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On April 5, 1983, the historic Salt Lake Temple was deemed completed. The front page of the Deseret Evening News detailed the process to prepare the temple for dedication on the following day.

A total of 70,000 people attended the 31 dedicatory sessions that extended from April 6-24, 1893. Latter-day Saints who traveled with the first pioneer groups into the Salt Lake Valley had dreamed of this day.

According to historical accounts, it had been a herculean struggle to get the temple ready for dedication 40 years to the day since the cornerstone laying on April 6, 1853, and 63 years after the Church’s organization on April 6, 1830.

One year earlier, on April 6, 1892, the capstone was placed as an estimated 40,000-60,000 people crowded shoulder-to-shoulder on the “temple block” gazed upward.

Now, as Latter-day Saint faithful look forward to a complete restoration/renovation project of the temple in downtown Salt Lake — now set for completion in 2027 — it is wonderful to look back at coverage from Deseret News and Church News archives of that historic time and reporting on the landmark temple since then:

The coins and the scaffolding that unite 2 prophets atop the Salt Lake Temple 128 years apart

Salt Lake Temple site held 1847 artifacts

Church News: Surprising stories, fun facts and other things you might not know about the Salt Lake Temple

Temple took decades of hard labor to complete

View Comments

Temple work: Century of progress”

Temple finished; hearts purified

Temple Square ... where visitors will find peace and serenity

‘Epic’ Salt Lake Temple renovation ‘is the biggest preservation project’ in Latter-day Saint history

The Salt Lake Temple in April 1892, when the capstone was set.
The Salt Lake Temple in April 1892, when the capstone was set. The temple was finally completed and dedicated in April 1893. | Charles R. Savage, Utah Historical Society
The Salt Lake Temple nearing completion with a large crowd assembled for the capstone-laying ceremony. The temple was dedicated in April 1893.
Related
Deseret News timeline
We were there: See Deseret News front pages from 45 big moments in Utah, world history
Happy birthday, Deseret News! A look back at our first issue and others through the ages
The Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City is pictured on Thursday, March 20, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Join the Conversation
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.