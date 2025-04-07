Crews salvage a private jet from the water near a Southwest Oregon Regional Airport runway on Monday. Airport officials said five people were rescued after the plane skidded off the runway. Its flight originated in St. George.

Five people were rescued after their private plane, which had departed from Utah, skidded off a runway and into a bay near the Oregon Coast early Monday.

Emergency crews from several local agencies responded to a report of a crash near a runway at Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend, Oregon, shortly after 6 a.m., according to the airport. Officials said a 2019 HondaJet HA-420, carrying a pilot and four passengers, skidded 100 feet off one of the airport’s runways and into Coos Bay.

All five passengers were rescued from the plane and transported to a nearby hospital, airport officials added. Their names, ages and conditions were not immediately released.

Available flight records show the plane had departed St. George Regional Airport earlier in the morning, according to FlightAware. Records show the plane, registered in North Bend, flew between the two airports a few times in recent weeks.

A salvage company also removed the plane from the water Monday morning, following approval from the National Transportation Safety Board, according to Southwest Oregon Regional Airport. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the incident, but all incidents involving aircraft are investigated with help from federal agencies.

This story may be updated.