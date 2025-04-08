The front page of the Deseret News on April 9, 1974, after Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth's longstanding home run record.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On April 8, 1974, 51 years ago today, Henry Aaron sent the second pitch of his second at-bat over Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium’s left-centerfield wall and became MLB’s new home run king with the 715th of his career.

Babe Ruth’s mark of 714 had stood for nearly four decades, and no one had threatened that mark since Ruth retired. No other players but Aaron and his contemporary Willie Mays had even surpassed 600 home runs in their careers.

“Hammerin’ Hank” Aaron had finished the 1973 season just one shy of Ruth. He tied Ruth on Opening Day in Cincinnati. And when the Braves returned for their first home game of the season on April 8, 1974, a sellout crowd of 53,775 anxiously waited to watch history unfold.

In sports, 714 was a legendary number. According to Deseret News accounts, Aaron’s blast off of Los Angeles Dodgers’ Al Downing also held great social significance.

Historians say Aaron endured racist letters and comments — even from members of the media — and death threats.

On the TV broadcast that evening, Vin Scully placed an exclamation point on the cultural significance:

“What a marvelous moment for baseball. What a marvelous moment for Atlanta and the state of Georgia. What a marvelous moment for the country and the world. A Black man is getting a standing ovation in the Deep South for breaking a record of an all-time baseball idol.”

Aaron’s younger brother, Tommie, played alongside his brother for parts of seven seasons in both Milwaukee and Atlanta. Though he never had much success, the Aarons hold the record for most homers (768) by a pair of siblings.

Aaron played 21 seasons for the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves (1954-1974) and his final years for the Milwaukee Brewers as a right fielder and a star hitter. Aaron continues to hold the record for the most seasons as an All Star (21).

Aaron held the home run record for 33 years. It was eclipsed by Barry Bonds.

Aaron died in 2021.

