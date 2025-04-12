The front page of the Deseret News on April 12, 1955, as the Salk polio vaccine was declared effective and safe for Americans.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On April 12, 1955, the polio vaccine developed by Dr. Jonas Salk was declared safe and effective following nearly a year of field trials undertaken by about 1.8 million American child volunteers dubbed “polio pioneers.”

The front page of the Deseret News heralded the triumph, and noted Utah’s participation in the pioneering effort.

The backstory

Knocking down polio was the biggest medical experiment ever, the national field test of the vaccine that defeated polio.

In the early 1950s, polio would strike more than 50,000 people during a single peak epidemic year. Thousands of children were paralyzed. Many died. Many more were unable to breathe without an iron lung.

In 1938, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, himself a polio victim, established the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, with a goal to care for polio victims and help overcome the disease. Children participated in the annual March of Dimes to collect money for polio research.

Five members of the Schofield family of Newark, N.J., all hospitalized in the 1950 polio epidemic but now recovered, turn over their March of Dimes collection boxes to Basil O'Connor, right, in New York, Jan. 24, 1955. The youngsters, still receiving follow-up treatment, conducted a family competition for funds for the drive. The Schofield case represents the greatest incidence of polio among brothers and sisters of one family reported to the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis in 1950. From left to right are: George, 4; Andrew Jr., 14, back; David, 8; Robert, 11; and Mary Jo, 9. O'Connor is president of the foundation. | ASSOCIATED PRESS

In April 1954, the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis began vaccinating the 1.8 million schoolchildren with a polio vaccine developed by Dr. Salk. Delivered by syringe, the Salk vaccine — plus an oral compound later concocted by Dr. Albert B. Sabin — eventually all but eliminated polio.

Field trials were carried out early in 1954. Altogether, 1.8 million children in first, second and third grade were given a series of three shots. Typically, the vaccinations were spaced a month apart.

About Jonas Salk

In 1960, Salk established the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, a San Diego suburb. The institute became a leading biomedical research center.

Salk conducted research on multiple sclerosis and cancer before retiring from his own laboratory in 1984. He continued to maintain offices at the institute and, in 1987, co-founded Immune Response Corp. in Carlsbad to search for an AIDS vaccine. He died in 1995.

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives about eradicating polio, what it took from the American public and how we have dealt with disease and vaccinations since:

In this Oct. 7, 1954, file photo, Dr. Jonas Salk, developer of the polio vaccine, holds a rack of test tubes in his lab in Pittsburgh. Peter Salk still remembers the trepidation he felt when his father came home from work one day in May 1953 and promptly began boiling a set of needles and syringes on the kitchen stove. With several years of research and promising results in monkeys fueling high hopes, Dr. Jonas Salk had brought from his lab at the University of Pittsburgh a still-experimental vaccine candidate to their Pine home. His family would become among the first humans in the world to test a shot against the mysterious polio virus crippling and killing children. | Associated Press