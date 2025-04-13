Firefighters said a "citizen hero" helped save a driver whose vehicle became stuck on a railroad truck as a train approached in Springville on Sunday.

The Springville Fire Department said on social media the car became stuck on the railroad between arms at the 400 West railroad crossings at 400 North, and its occupant "delayed exiting the vehicle."

"Citizen hero recognized the delay and assisted the occupant to swiftly escape the vehicle just before it was struck and carried 100 yards," the post said.

The department said the locomotive engineer quickly acted to give the occupant "enough time to escape the vehicle" by feathering five engine brakes. The railway supervisor said "it is not normal to slow as fast and as safely as he did," according to the post.

"We discovered that even fire engine engineers have heroes, locomotive engineers!" the post said.

Firefighters also thanked Springville police for their "swift action" in the rescue.

Police asked people to avoid the 400 West and Center Street railroad crossings while they investigate.