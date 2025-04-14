Gov. Spencer Cox ceremonially signs HB447, sponsored by speaker of the House Rep. Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, right, at Cox’s ceremonial signing for bills on education and student opportunity at Davis Technical College in Kaysville on Monday, April 14, 2025.

KEY POINTS Utah Gov. Spencer Cox "signed" several education bills into law on Monday.

New legislation aims to better prepare Utah students for the opportunities of today's evolving workplace.

Cox said the collection of education-themed bills signals state's support of Utah students of all backgrounds.

The backdrop for Utah Gov. Spencer Cox’s ceremonial signing of several education bills was not what one might expect. Not a chalkboard, principal’s office or school desk was anywhere to be found.

Instead, Cox and several state lawmakers were dwarfed by giant tractor-trailers, diesel engines and other massive equipment in the diesel/heavy duty technician lab at Davis Technical College in Kaysville.

There was a reason behind Monday’s nontraditional bill-signing setting: Education today in Utah is increasingly being delivered in nontraditional ways — including the college’s gigantic auto-shops that functions as a “classroom” for Utahns training for the heavy-duty transportation industry.

“This is one of my favorite places,” said Cox. “I’ve had chances to to visit here often, and it’s a little noisier in here than it is right now. But I’m grateful to the students that are working quietly in the background so that we can celebrate together.”

The governor added that the education bills ceremoniously signed Monday signals the state’s commitment to education and reaching out “to all students — wherever they are and whatever their interests are.”

Cox highlighted four new pieces of education-themed legislation, and their respective sponsors:

Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan, left, claps after sponsor of HB219 Rep. Neil Walter, R-Santa Clara, right, spoke at a ceremonial signing for bills on education and student opportunity at Davis Technical College in Kaysville on Monday, April 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

House Bill 219: Charter school credit enhancements

Co-sponsored by Rep. Neil Walter, R-St. George, and Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan, HB219 is designed to help Utah charter schools improve their financial viability and accountability.

“One of the things I love about this is that it doesn’t cost the state money — and we’re actually going to save schools,” said Walter. “This is a great way for us to put money back into schools and back into classrooms by working on some of the financing mechanisms — without asking taxpayers for more resources and more funds.”

Walter saluted the Utah State Treasurer Office for its collaboration — and the state’s charter school community.

House Bill 260: Creation of the first credential program

This educational reform bill aims to enhance Utah secondary students’ readiness for the state’s workforce by establishing and facilitating industry-recognized credentials.

HB260 is designed to better align education opportunities with industry needs.

The new legislation replaces the state’s existing PRIME program that expanded students’ access to concurrent enrollment and career and technical education certificates.

“The PRIME program was something that was making a difference, but it needed more clarity,” said the bill’s co-sponsor, Sen. Ann Millner, R-Ogden.

“It needed to be simpler for students. It needed to be simpler for parents. It needed to be clear that this is an option that will allow you to go to work or go to school and continue your higher education, or both.”

Millner hopes HB260 will broaden educational possibilities for Utah students.

“Our goal is that every student who wants this opportunity, in a wide range of career fields and needs that we have in the workforce, will be able to have that opportunity,” she said.

Sponsor of HB381 Rep. Doug Welton, R-Payson, speaks at Gov. Spencer Cox’s ceremonial signing for bills on education and student opportunity at Davis Technical College in Kaysville on Monday, April 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

House Bill 381: Boosting ‘civics-savvy’ in Utah high schools

Co-sponsored by Fillmore and Rep. Douglas Welton, R-Payson, HB381 amends Utah high school graduation requirements to include a course on American constitutional government and citizenship.

Welton said Monday that there is a shortage of civics education. Many Americans lack the ability “to engage meaningfully” in the vast public square.

“It doesn’t matter whether you like politics or not, everyone engages in civics,” he added. “So what (HB381) does is put a greater focus on our founding principles and institutions and our documents — including a study of the Utah Constitution, something that I think very few people in the state have ever read.”

Welton said he and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle support the idea of Utah students building a strong foundation “of what it means to be an American and what it means to be a Utahn.”

House Bill 447: Expanding CTE opportunities for Utah students

A big fan of career and technical education high school programs, House Speaker Mike Schultz, co-sponsored HB447, which helps establish and support expanded CTE programs in Utah high schools called “catalyst centers”.

Schultz, R-Hooper, said Monday that technical education in Utah schools “has been left behind for several decades” within the public education system. More CTE opportunities are needed.

“Our workforce, our businesses, our citizens and our kids are wanting more opportunities in technical education,” he said. “This bill expands that.”

Sponsor of SB162 Sen. Ann Millner, R-Ogden, speaks at Gov. Spencer Cox’s ceremonial signing for bills on education and student opportunity at Davis Technical College in Kaysville on Monday, April 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Senate Bill 162: Connecting talent between students and employers

Co-sponsored by Millner and Rep. Jefferson Moss, R- Saratoga Springs, SB162 is designed to enhance statewide “portals” between talented students and employers from high-demand industries, utilizing timely data and cooperative programs.

Millner said the bill was motivated by many people asking how to better prepare students for the ever-evolving workforce.

Workforce experience within that workforce, she said, is absolutely critical to building technical and durable skills.

Gov. Spencer Cox ceremonially signs SB162, sponsored by Sen. Ann Millner, R-Ogden, at Cox’s ceremonial signing for bills on education and student opportunity at Davis Technical College in Kaysville on Monday, April 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

SB162 structures programs that will, among other things, empower local industry to create paid, credit-earning apprenticeship opportunities for Utah students.

“That is going to help our students be better prepared, when they graduate, to enter our companies and make a real contribution,” said Millner.

Cox added that SB162 better connects work and education.

“If we can help kids find what they want to do — and then have our employers actually helping to sponsor — we get the best of all worlds,” he said.