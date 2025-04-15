The front page of the Deseret News in April 1865, reporting on the assassination and death of President Abraham Lincoln.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On April 15, 1865, Abraham Lincoln died after being shot by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theater the previous evening; Andrew Johnson was sworn in as the 17th president hours later.

And just like that, a nation was without its leader, its commander in chief, its uniter in chief.

In this photo provided by Boston-based RR Auction house, rare front-row balcony tickets to Ford's Theatre on April 14, 1865, rest on a reflective surface. The tickets, dated when President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth, were sold at auction for $262,500, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, according to RR Auction. | Nikki Brickett, RR Auction via Associated Press

Lincoln’s last week

On April 11, President Lincoln spoke to a crowd outside the White House, saying, “We meet this evening, not in sorrow, but in gladness of heart.” The speech occurred only days after the surrender at Appomattox Court House of Gen. Robert E. Lee and the Army of Northern Virginia to Union forces led by Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, which had signaled the effective end of the American Civil War.

It was the last public address Lincoln would deliver.

Former President Abraham Lincoln. | Deseret News archives

On April 14, Lincoln and his wife attended a performance of the play “Our American Cousin” at Ford’s Theatre in Washington. He was shot in the head by Confederate sympathizer John Wilkes Booth.

After he was shot, Lincoln was taken to a boarding house across the street and died the following morning at 7:22 am.

Lincoln’s death plunged much of the country into despair, and the search for Booth and his accomplices was the largest manhunt in American history to that date.

Library of Congress

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives about Lincoln’s death and what he meant to the nation:

The Nov. 14, 1860, Deseret News reports the "Latest by Pony Express," the election of Abraham Lincoln to the presidency. | Deseret News Archive

