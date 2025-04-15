A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.
On April 15, 1865, Abraham Lincoln died after being shot by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theater the previous evening; Andrew Johnson was sworn in as the 17th president hours later.
And just like that, a nation was without its leader, its commander in chief, its uniter in chief.
Lincoln’s last week
On April 11, President Lincoln spoke to a crowd outside the White House, saying, “We meet this evening, not in sorrow, but in gladness of heart.” The speech occurred only days after the surrender at Appomattox Court House of Gen. Robert E. Lee and the Army of Northern Virginia to Union forces led by Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, which had signaled the effective end of the American Civil War.
It was the last public address Lincoln would deliver.
On April 14, Lincoln and his wife attended a performance of the play “Our American Cousin” at Ford’s Theatre in Washington. He was shot in the head by Confederate sympathizer John Wilkes Booth.
After he was shot, Lincoln was taken to a boarding house across the street and died the following morning at 7:22 am.
Lincoln’s death plunged much of the country into despair, and the search for Booth and his accomplices was the largest manhunt in American history to that date.
