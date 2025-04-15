State, county and city leaders gathered Monday to celebrate the newest expansion of the Provo Airport, touting its expected contribution to the region’s growth.

The groundbreaking kicks off a three-year project to expand the airport from four to 10 gates, more than doubling the travel opportunities available at the small airport, and increase baggage handling and ticketing areas. The airport's apron, or plane loading area, will be expanded by November, while the gates are expected to open in late 2028.

The expansion was made possible through collaboration of the county, city, state, Federal Aviation Administration and Mountainland Association of Governments.

"With their help, the sky truly has become the limit for Provo Airport," Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said. "For both leisure and business travelers, it offers something rare: convenience, comfort and connectivity — all from the heart of Utah Valley."

The airport is a "vital part" of Utah's growing transportation network as the state prepares for expected growth and the upcoming 2034 Olympics, she said.

This "bold and wise" project adds no new debt to the airport, preventing the need to raise costs, she added. The airport contributes approximately $203 million in annual economic impact to Utah Valley, she said.

The expansion is being funded by a $78 million commitment from Utah County. The commitment includes a $19.5 million up-front payment from the Tourism, Recreation, Cultural, and Convention Tax revenue and transient room tax revenue, and a $3.9 million annual contribution for the next 15 years.

Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for a three-year project to expand the Provo Airport on Monday. | Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

The county called it a "smart use of tourism tax dollars" that leads to better infrastructure, more jobs and "global readiness" at the airport. Commissioner Skyler Beltran said the monetary commitment is a "historic investment" into the community and is a "smart, strategic use of resources that will bring long-term returns."

"Provo has always been a city of visionaries, and today, that same pioneering spirit leads this expansion. With increased passenger capacity, new destinations and modern amenities, this project will bring more jobs, support local businesses and enhance the quality of life for our residents for decades to come," Beltran said.

The added travel options will bring new business markets into the county and help connect students with their homes while also being a gateway to the world, he added.

Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce President Curtis Blair called the area one of the fastest growing regions in the country. He said it's important to meet not only the luxury travel needs but also the business transportation needs of consumers in the community.

The airport makes it easier for businesses to have personal visits, leading to "intangible" benefits such as relationships and connections made for future investments, Blair said.

"This expansion makes that possible where we are this close from having a business-to-business connection with any city in America," he said.

Provo Airport Director Brian Torgersen speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for a three-year project to expand the Provo Airport on Monday. | Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

More than 2 million passengers have flown through Provo Airport in the three years it has been open, including around 96,000 just last month, Provo Airport Director Brian Torgersen said. With an anticipated additional million passengers this year, Torgersen said it's likely the airport will be elevated to small hub status.

"When we first opened the doors, we knew we were building more than just an airport terminal. We were building a gateway to growth, opportunity and connection for all of Utah County and even the entire state of Utah. What we didn't expect was how quickly that vision would take flight," Torgersen said.

The airport has outgrown its space "faster than we could've imagined. That's a testament not just to the demand for air travel, but to the confidence in what we have built together," he added.

Provo will be hosting three open houses to share information on the airport's conditions and projected travel demand and to receive public feedback on what the future of the airport should look like. The first open house took place Monday.

“We need our voices as we charter our next course,” the mayor said. “Thank you to everyone who believed in this little airport that could because now we know it can, and it will.”