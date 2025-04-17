A road closed sign sits in front of part of a construction project to widen 1800 North in Sunset on Tuesday. UDOT has announced 152 new construction projects worth $1.68 billion, with another 145 projects already in progress.

Winter is over, which means construction season has arrived in Utah.

And this year figures to be another active one for the Beehive State.

Utah transportation officials gathered at one of their many active sites Wednesday to announce they plan to begin work on 152 new road construction projects in 2025, valued at nearly $1.7 billion. Another 145 projects are in ongoing phases as crews improve existing or create new infrastructure for the growing state.

"These projects might cause some short-term delays, but in the long run, they'll mean better roads, less congestion and a safer and more reliable way to get around — no matter how you travel," said Lisa Wilson, deputy director of the Utah Department of Transportation.

UDOT chose to announce this year's schedule at the site of an I-15 interchange being constructed at 1800 North near a planned new Hill Air Force Base entrance gate. The $385 million project also seeks to widen 1800 North in the area all the way through 2000 West while adding a new overpass over the railroad tracks near 500 West.

Construction began last month and is expected to last through the end of 2027. State transportation officials described it as one of nine key new projects either underway or expected to begin this year.

Other key UDOT projects in 2025 I-215 in Salt Lake County : A $190 million project to repave and repair a three-mile section of I-215 in Salt Lake County while repairing 14 miles worth of ramps at I-80, state Route 201 and California Avenue. It also calls for a new drainage system and repaving at 22 bridges in the area to be completed over the next two years.

: A $190 million project to repave and repair a three-mile section of I-215 in Salt Lake County while repairing 14 miles worth of ramps at I-80, state Route 201 and California Avenue. It also calls for a new drainage system and repaving at 22 bridges in the area to be completed over the next two years. I-15 in Iron County: A $90 million project to build a 13-mile northbound climbing lane along I-15, from the Kanarraville rest stop to the southern Cedar City interchange, while I-15 is also widened to three lanes, among other things. Construction will begin next month and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

A $90 million project to build a 13-mile northbound climbing lane along I-15, from the Kanarraville rest stop to the southern Cedar City interchange, while I-15 is also widened to three lanes, among other things. Construction will begin next month and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. U.S. 6 in Utah County: A nearly $60 million project to widen U.S. 6 from two to four lanes from Chicken Hollow to Tie Fork in Utah County, adding new acceleration and deceleration lanes at the Sheep Creek intersection and a center median. Construction is expected to begin this fall and take two years to complete.

A nearly $60 million project to widen U.S. 6 from two to four lanes from Chicken Hollow to Tie Fork in Utah County, adding new acceleration and deceleration lanes at the Sheep Creek intersection and a center median. Construction is expected to begin this fall and take two years to complete. U.S. 189 in Wasatch County: A $53.1 million project to widen U.S. 189 in Provo Canyon to two lanes in each direction in Wasatch County, while adding a new signal intersection at the state Route 113 intersection, as well as a new Island Beach day-use area entrance at Deer Creek Reservoir and new wildlife protection infrastructure. Construction is expected to end in the winter of 2026.

A $53.1 million project to widen U.S. 189 in Provo Canyon to two lanes in each direction in Wasatch County, while adding a new signal intersection at the state Route 113 intersection, as well as a new Island Beach day-use area entrance at Deer Creek Reservoir and new wildlife protection infrastructure. Construction is expected to end in the winter of 2026. I-84 bridges in Morgan County: A $52 million project to replace eastbound and westbound I-84 bridges that cross the Weber River and the Union Pacific line near the Weber Canyon rest area in Morgan County. Crews will build a new eastbound bridge directly south of the existing bridges that will temporarily hold both lanes once it's slid into place until the new westbound bridge is complete. Construction is expected to be completed in 2026.

A $52 million project to replace eastbound and westbound I-84 bridges that cross the Weber River and the Union Pacific line near the Weber Canyon rest area in Morgan County. Crews will build a new eastbound bridge directly south of the existing bridges that will temporarily hold both lanes once it's slid into place until the new westbound bridge is complete. Construction is expected to be completed in 2026. I-80 and SR 36 in Tooele County: A $38.4 million project to widen routes in Tooele County, adding an auxiliary lane on eastbound I-80 from state Route 36 to the state Route 201 onramp. Crews will also add a northbound lane along SR 36 from Stansbury Park to the eastbound I-80 onramp. Construction will last through mid-2026.

A $38.4 million project to widen routes in Tooele County, adding an auxiliary lane on eastbound I-80 from state Route 36 to the state Route 201 onramp. Crews will also add a northbound lane along SR 36 from Stansbury Park to the eastbound I-80 onramp. Construction will last through mid-2026. Geneva Road in Utah County: A $34.4 million project to widen Geneva Road from University Parkway to 1800 South in Utah County, adding new lanes in each direction and a new center turn lane. The project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, includes new bike lanes and a 10-foot-wide, shared-use path in the area.

A $34.4 million project to widen Geneva Road from University Parkway to 1800 South in Utah County, adding new lanes in each direction and a new center turn lane. The project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, includes new bike lanes and a 10-foot-wide, shared-use path in the area. U.S. 191 in Duchesne County: A $30.8 million project to add a 2-mile passing lane and increase the number of shoulder and chain-up areas along U.S. 191 in Duchesne County. Crews will also make drainage improvements and add new guardrails/fencing by the time construction wraps up in 2026.

They add to the many projects that began before 2025, such as the ongoing efforts to add new interchanges to Bangerter Highway in Salt Lake County as it slowly becomes a freeway. UDOT says it hopes to complete new interchanges at 9800 South, 13400 South, 2700 West and 4700 South by the end of this year.

Crews are also working to add 4 miles of new Mountain View Corridor freeway by the Point of the Mountain. When it's complete, sometime during the first half of 2026, the west-side Salt Lake County roadway will link 2100 North in Lehi to Porter Rockwell Boulevard in Herriman.

UDOT is also helping Utah Transit Authority build its new Midvalley bus rapid transit service in Salt Lake County, which is still on track to be up and running by the fall of 2026.

"Every day, Utahns are out driving to work, picking up kids, heading to the mountains or just getting where they need to go. Our job is to make sure those trips are as safe and smooth as possible," Wilson said.

UDOT officials note that construction schedules are always subject to change. They recommend that drivers either use the agency's website or download its traffic app to keep up-to-date on any traffic restrictions before any major trips.

The projects add to what Utah cities are also planning to work on this year. For example, Salt Lake City announced earlier this month it plans to work on nearly two dozen projects this year. Its schedule includes a west-side bridge replacement in coordination with UDOT later this year.