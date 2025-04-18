University of Utah President Taylor Randall, right, greets Bill Marriott, center, and Donna Marriott, left, before the University of Utah reveals a significant gift from The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation at the J. Willard Marriott Library Plaza in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 18, 2025. The foundation has made a $25 million donation to the university to create the J.W. Marriott Jr. Institute. Tess Crowley, Deseret News
The University of Utah announced Friday that the J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation has made a $25 million donation to the university to create the J.W. Marriott Jr. Institute.

The new institute is a “groundbreaking initiative that will transform how students across disciplines develop.”

“We are so excited to partner with the University of Utah to take on the next frontier in hospitality and leadership development,” David Marriott, chairman of the of board of Marriott International and the son of J.W. Marriott, said Friday at a press conference on campus.

“The goal of this institute is to create a hospitality mindset across campus,” University President Taylor Randall said Friday. “Fundamentally, it is a mindset that puts people first.”

The institute will off a range of programs including global internships, leadership development, industry-sponsored projects and campus-based hospitality training.

“The institute will allow students of all disciplines to develop an appreciation and understanding of the hospitality industry,” said Richard Marriott, who is chairman of the board of the Marriott Foundation and brother of J.W. Marriott.

Marc Brown will serve as the institute’s inaugural executive director.

Students will also be able to learn hospitality principles intergrated into a variety of academic fields including, business, healthcare, engineering, technology, design and more.

