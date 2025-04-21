Pope Francis meets Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, ahead of a international conference on faith and sport, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.

In a photo taken at the Vatican in January, Pope Francis and outgoing International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach are both smiling as they display a banner that reads, “Give Peace A Chance.”

At what was the IOC president’s final private audience with the pontiff, who died on Monday at age 88, the pair were said to have talked about “the power of sport to improve the world,” including the IOC Refugee Olympic Team’s first-ever medal at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

The first Latin American pope’s longstanding advocacy for migrants is credited with inspiring the creation of the IOC’s refugee team. First seen at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, the team is an opportunity for athletes displaced from their homeland to compete in the Olympics.

Bach said the Catholic Church leader “graciously followed and supported this initiative throughout three Olympic Games editions, encouraging its growth and impact,” which also led to the establishment of the Olympic Refugee Foundation.

The same year the first refugee team competed, the Vatican hosted the Global Conference on Faith and Sport with the IOC and the United Nations to help put “sport at the service of humanity.”

There, Pope Francis told participants to “explore the good that sport and faith can bring to our society” and that “sport brings great values to society where all people can join in despite their ethnic or religious background.”

In 2022, the Vatican was the site of the International Summit on Sport that brought together major sports and intergovernmental organizations from around the world to sign a declaration to foster inclusion and access to sport for all.

Sport will also play a role in this year’s Vatican Jubilee, with the “Sport Generates Hope” gathering of the “greats of the sporting world” in June, marked with a Mass in St. Peter’s Square.

Bach said the passing of Pope Francis is a great loss to the Olympic movement.

“Throughout my tenure as IOC President, I have drawn great strength from his constant encouragement of the Olympic Games and our mission to build a better world through sport,” Bach said. “His powerful voice in support of refugees is a shining example of his commitment.”

The IOC leader, who will step down from the Switzerland-based organization in June when President-elect Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe takes office, had a number of private audiences with the Pope over the years.

“I got to know His Holiness as a very pensive intellectual who was humble and had a very good sense of humor. His deep passion for sport and the Olympic values was always obvious,” Bach said. “I am forever grateful for the inspiration, encouragement and support he offered to the Olympic movement in our meetings.”