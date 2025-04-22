Homes in the Saratoga Springs area on Nov. 14, 2023. The Utah Department of Transportation is seeking public feedback on extending Mountain View Corridor highway into southern Saratoga Springs.

The Utah Department of Transportation is seeking public feedback on extending Mountain View Corridor into southern Saratoga Springs.

Plans to transform Mountain View Corridor into a freeway are already in motion. Current plans call for the highway to connect from Salt Lake County to 2100 North in Lehi and form a second north-south connection, parallel to Redwood Road, to Cory Wride Memorial Highway, which leads out west to Eagle Mountain.

UDOT is proposing an additional 10-mile extension of Mountain View Corridor south from Cory Wride Memorial Highway and Pioneer Crossing, reaching down to Pelican Point on the Western shore of Utah Lake, where it would connect with Redwood Road.

"With the population set to nearly triple by 2050, UDOT is focused on enhancing the transportation system in northern Utah County. The new extension would also include two 12-foot-wide shared-use trails parallel to both the frontage roads and the expressway," UDOT said in a statement.

Travel engineers estimate morning commutes for southern Saratoga Springs residents could double in time if improvements in the area are not implemented, UDOT said.

"According to the draft study, if the new extension is built, engineers expect to divert up to 22,000 vehicles off Redwood Road each weekday," UDOT said.

The new freeway would also provide a second evacuation option during emergencies, as Redwood Road is currently the only main travel route out of the area.

A draft environmental study on the proposed route was released on UDOT's website, and two open houses will be held for residents to learn about the plans and voice their opinions. The first will be held online on April 29 at 6 p.m., and the second will be at Lake Mountain Middle School on April 30 at 5 p.m.

A public comment period for the proposal is open through May 16.