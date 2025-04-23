Passengers aboard a Concorde supersonic jetliner flight await lunch as the delta-winged aircraft cruises over the Atlantic Ocean at twice the speed of sound in 1978. In 1988, domestic flights in the U.S. became free of cigarette smoke. Within eight years, all commercial flights in the U.S. went smoker free.

It might be the last time Utahns wholeheartedly agreed on one thing: smoking bans on commercial airline flights.

On April 23, 1988, smoking on planes for most U.S. air travel came to a halt. National legislation passed in 1989 made the ban permanent for all domestic travel flights of six hours or less. The legislation was extended to all North American air flights in 1996.

And while there is an occasional interloper who tries to test the law — hence the no smoking signs that still appear in airplane restrooms — for the most part, the friendly skies have been free of secondhand smoke.

Any complaints? Not many.

A look at Deseret News archives during that time period shows general support for the tightening of restrictions. Some airlines had already instituted their own regulations.

The archives also offered a wry look at the clever Deseret News headline writers of that era.

“Support for smoking ban on airliners is flying high”

“Most travelers’ faces light up at notion of smoke-free — others smolder”

“Ban will clear the air, leave smokers out in the cold”

“Smoking ban encounters little flight turbulence”

It wasn’t always so

The ban was a far cry from the 1930s, when no less than Amelia Earhart endorsed cigarettes in magazine ads, and the 1950s and ’60s, when flight attendants appeared in promotions selling cigarettes on flights, according to the University of Alabama’s archive collection devoted to the history of the airline smoking ban.

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives about the 1988 smoking ban:

"Utah board wants smoking ban on all commercial flights”

"1 tick after midnight, airline smoking ban takes hold”

“Delta is banning smoking on all domestic flights”

"Study enhances case against smoking on airlines"