Utah water managers say most Utahns don't need to water their lawns until mid-May, at the earliest, following another good winter for most parts of the state.

Residents can wait until about Mother’s Day or when high temperatures regularly reach the 70s, said Candice Hasenyager, director of the Utah Division of Water Resources, in a state water conditions update last week. Washington and Grand counties are the only exceptions, per the division’s weekly watering guide, as southwest and southeast Utah continue to deal with drought.

“Hold off on irrigating until your landscape needs it,” she said.

Why wait? First, most grass is still waking up from the winter, thriving from recent storms and existing soil moisture from the last few months, says Kelly Kopp, a Utah State University professor and director of its Center for Water Efficient Landscaping. With more precipitation likely on the horizon, she agrees there isn’t much need to water right now — aside from places like St. George, which are encouraged to use one irrigation per week at the moment.

Second, holding off on watering has benefits beyond water conservation. Watering too early and often can hinder root growth, making lawns and plants prone to drought stress and other damage.

Kelly Kopp, a Utah State University professor and director of its Center for Water Efficient Landscaping, speaks at a Utah Water Ways press conference on water consumption at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. | Carter Williams, KSL.com

When it’s time to water later this year, experts recommend that residents follow the state’s watering guide to maintain a healthy lawn.

Many residents use twice as much water as they should when it comes to watering their lawn, Kopp said, referencing the thousands of water consumption audits she has helped oversee through USU’s Water Check program — a program offering reviews of outdoor watering habits that’s free for residents. She believes it’s because many property owners associate discolorations and other similar issues with grass not receiving enough water, which often isn’t the case.

“A lot of the time, what it actually needs is some fertilizer, and there’s a little bit of a disconnection there,” she told KSL.com after an event on water conservation on Tuesday.

Switching up landscapes

Other experts are thinking beyond this year’s snowpack when it comes to watering.

Utahns looking to save water can also consider switching to native plants and water-efficient grasses this spring, which can also reduce Utah’s water demand, says Tage Flint, executive director of Utah Water Ways, a public-private water conservation nonprofit. USU-Extension has a list of water-wise plant recommendations, while the state offers other water-reduction tips online.

Residents and businesses replaced about 3 million square feet of lawn with new water-efficient landscaping last year just through the Landscape Incentive Program, per the Utah Division of Water Resources. Those changes, facilitated by the state-led program, are expected to save more than 100 million gallons of water annually, while also cutting utilities costs for landowners.

It’s another solution to a situation that has made many Utahns feel uneasy. Envision Utah published a survey earlier this month, which found about three-fourths of all residents are at least a little concerned about the state’s water situation but are also eager to learn about ways to address it.

“A little bit done by every (resident) in this state will actually add up to a significant amount,” Flint said, adding that it can send more water to ecosystems like the Great Salt Lake or it can help the state maintain a healthy water supply as it grows.