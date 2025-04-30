An emergency phone at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday. The University of Utah Department of Public Safety was busy in 2024, handling over 75,800 incidents.

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah’s Department of Public Safety was busy in 2024, handling over 75,800 incidents according to the department’s annual crime statistics report.

Of notable concern was the increase in assaults against health care workers, which rose by 54% — from 176 cases in 2023 to 271 in 2024.

“Since I’ve been in this position, this has been an area that has been a concern for me,” said Keith Squires, chief safety officer at the university. “We’re always working to see how we can reduce those numbers.”

A University of Utah security vehicle is parked at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday. The University of Utah Department of Public Safety was busy in 2024, handling over 75,800 incidents. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Squires added that the department also saw an increase in health care worker assaults during the COVID years, but he’s unsure why 2024 saw such a big jump.

“Unfortunately, in this business, I think some staff members think that it’s a part of their job to take some of the behaviors,” said Glenn Smith, director of the University of Utah Health Security. “We’re just wanting to support our staff giving excellent patient care and wanting them to feel supported that they can do it safely.”

To address the issue, the department has partnered with health care administration to implement enhanced de-escalation training for staff, increased security presence in high-risk areas, and improved reporting systems to allow for quicker response times when there is an emergency.

“We strengthened support for employees for reporting emergencies or threats, including Code BERT, the threat assessment team, direct emergency call lines, and the BIT team (behavioral intervention model). Additionally, we have developed enhanced training modules for all new employees,” reads a statement from University of Utah Health. “We also provide additional resources to help those who have dealt with assault, including the Resiliency Center, Employee Assistance Program, and a variety of mental health services that are available to employees through Huntsman Mental Health Institute.”

On the positive end, the report showed that vehicle-related crimes saw notable decreases, with car burglaries dropping 18% and auto thefts declining by 33%. These improvements, according to the statement, are attributed to enhanced parking lot patrols, better lighting and expanded security camera coverage across campus parking facilities.

Additionally, bicycle thefts remain unchanged from 2023 to 2024, at 83 incidents, despite increased bicycle usage on campus.

“This stability in numbers reflects our investment in additional secured bike parking areas, increased controls and our educational campaigns on proper locking techniques,” Squires said.

SafeRide vehicles are parked at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday. The University of Utah Department of Public Safety was busy in 2024, handling over 75,800 incidents. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Of the over 75,000 incidents in 2024, just over 14,000 were police-related matters, he said.

Another noteworthy takeaway from the 2024 data is the university’s student referral program. Instead of pursuing criminal charges, the department referred 133 students to the Dean of Students’ Office in 2024.

“This approach connects students with accountability measures and support resources,” Squires said.

Moving forward, the department plans to continue its “data-driven” approach to campus safety by emphasizing community engagement and transparent communication.

“The university’s comprehensive safety strategy includes various targeted interventions, from enhanced security infrastructure to alternative resolution pathways for student incidents. While challenges remain, particularly in health care worker safety, the data suggests that focused security measures are producing positive results in several key areas,” the university statement says.