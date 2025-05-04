Two maintenance workers for the Utah Transit Authority were seriously injured when they were hit by a vehicle on the 5900 South rail crossing, near 350 West, in Murray on April 24. In a statement issued Sunday, UTA said one of the men has died.

“We are deeply saddened to share the loss of our colleague, Juan Madrid, a dedicated and beloved rail maintenance worker,” reads a statement issued by UTA on Sunday.

Madrid was one of two UTA employees working on the rails near the 5900 South rail crossing early in the morning on April 24 when they were hit by an SUV traveling east. Two other employees who witnessed the incident rushed to their side and started providing first aid until medics arrived on scene, UTA said.

Both injured employees were taken to the hospital, with one in critical condition and the other in serious condition. One of the men was released from the hospital on April 26, according to a GoFundMe page organized to help pay for the men’s medical bills. That man is “thankfully at home recovering,” UTA’s statement says.

The driver who hit the UTA workers initially left the scene of the crash but later turned himself in to Murray police, who are investigating the incident.

UTA is providing “counseling and benefits” for Madrid’s family and offering counseling services to its employees, as well, the statement says.

