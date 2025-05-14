Members of the Salt Lake City SWAT Team stand at attention for taps at a ceremony to honor the lives of the 25 police officers who have died in the line of duty throughout the Salt Lake City Police Department’s history, at the Public Safety Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

KEY POINTS National Police Week runs from May 11-17 with Peace Officers Memorial Day on the Thursday.

Sen. Mike Lee supported resolutions honoring American police officers and recognizing National Police Week.

Vice President JD Vance spoke at a National Police Week breakfast about how the government is working to protect police officers.

This week is National Police Week, a week to honor law enforcement officers across the country, and politicians like Utah Sen. Mike Lee, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have been honoring police officers throughout the week.

National Police Week is from May 11-17, while Thursday is recognized as Peace Officers Memorial Day.

In Salt Lake City, the Salt Lake City Police Department honored the 25 men who perished in the line of duty with a ceremonial salute.

“Their courage, service, and legacy will never be forgotten,” the department post via X.

“Behind every badge is a story, a family, and a commitment to protect and serve.

We remember them not only for how they died, but for how they lived: with integrity, compassion, and unwavering dedication....“

On Monday, Trump issued a proclamation about both National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Cadet Qunoot Albidani lays a rose on a chair for a fallen Salt Lake City police officer at a ceremony to honor the lives of the 25 police officers who have died in the line of duty throughout the Salt Lake City Police Department’s history, at the Public Safety Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

“On Peace Officers Memorial Day and during Police Week, we honor our brave officers who serve on the front lines to protect our families, safeguard our communities, and shoulder a burden of responsibility that most Americans cannot fathom,” the proclamation read.

“As your 47th President, I am fulfilling my promise to make America safe again by reclaiming sovereignty on the border and restoring the rule of law in communities nationwide. We will utilize every available means to equip and train law enforcement, retain qualified officers, and recruit on the basis of meritocracy,” it continued.

Sen. Lee honors police through legislation

Lee, R-Utah, supported two resolutions this week honoring American police officers.

“The courageous men and women of law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to protect our families and our communities,” Lee said, according to a release from his office. “In the face of outrageous attacks against these American heroes, we salute them, we thank them, and we pray for them.”

One of the resolutions, introduced on Tuesday “recognizes the sacrifices and impact made by police officers across the country — particularly those whose lives were lost in the line of duty — and calls for increased support for officers’ work and well-being."

The second resolution passed on Tuesday unanimously, called for the observance of Police Week.

Salt Lake City police officers take part in a moment of silence at a ceremony to honor the lives of the 25 police officers who have died in the line of duty throughout the Salt Lake City Police Department’s history, at the Public Safety Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

According to Lee’s release, approximately 800,000 law enforcement officers serve in the U.S. and more than 5,000 in Utah.

“Utah’s dedicated police departments have decreased the rates of violent crime, homicide, property crime, and vehicle theft at a faster pace than the national average since 2020. Yet while police forces have successfully brought crime rates down, increasing partisan hostility puts them in more danger than ever," reads the release.

A rose lies on an empty chair with a photo of Officer Gustave “Gus” Lund at a ceremony to honor the lives of the 25 police officers who have died in the line of duty throughout the Salt Lake City Police Department’s history, at the Public Safety Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Vance’s remarks during National Police Week

On Wednesday, Vance spoke at a National Police Week breakfast at the United States Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.

The vice president explained that National Police Week is a “big thing” and that it is a “celebratory occasion” because police are able to come to D.C. and speak with legislators and share with them the issues they care about.

Members of the Salt Lake City SWAT Team fire a three-round volley at a ceremony to honor the lives of the 25 police officers who have died in the line of duty throughout the Salt Lake City Police Department’s history, at the Public Safety Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Vance said that there is a policy component to all that they are doing to honor law enforcement. He added that the policy component is “we want to make it easier for police officers to do their jobs. We want to make it harder for people to sue police officers when they’re acting appropriately in the line of duty.”

“We want to make it sure — so that when you guys are out there keeping us safe and you’re, of course, worried about all the bad guys, you’re not also worried about bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., preventing you from doing the job that the American people need you to do,” he continued.

Also in Utah

Earlier this month, Utah leaders, law enforcers and family gathered at the Utah Law Enforcement Memorial to add Santaquin Police Sgt. Billy Dean Hooser’s name to the memorial during a ceremony near the one-year anniversary of his death.

Wednesday evening, the Southern Utah Law Enforcement Memorial and Candlelight Vigil was slated to honor those who have fallen in the line of duty.

On Thursday, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office will honor the four Davis County officers who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their community.

A memorial ceremony honoring these heroes will takeplace at 7 p.m. at the Davis County Sheriff’s Office. The public is invited.