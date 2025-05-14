Students walk on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

KEY POINTS Utah Valley University is broadening its Credit for Prior Learning program.

The program rewards eligible students with college credit as a reward for applicable "real world" learning experience.

Military vets, working professionals, stay-at-home parents and returning college students are prime candidates for UVU's credit program.

More than a third of the students at Utah Valley University — the state’s largest college — are 25 or older.

That means a sizable chunk of UVU’s student body are likely bringing to the classroom an abundance of “real world” experience in, say, business, entrepreneurship, management or land surveying.

School leaders say they value such experience — and that they’re eager to reward eligible students possessing a robust “experience-resume” with college credit and a speedier path to graduation.

As in the past, students at the Orem institution can continue to earn college credit by passing, say, CLEP tests and standardized language tests.

But UVU is also broadening its Credit for Prior Learning program to include credit-granting opportunities in business, construction management, criminal justice, culinary arts, nutrition, health sciences and several other professional areas.

“We’re reimagining what it means to be a learner,” Colleen Sorensen, UVU’s director of CPL and Student Assessment Services, told the Deseret News.

“We’re shifting our culture to honor and assess the skills and the knowledge that students bring with them, because we realize that learning happens everywhere.

“We want college-level learning to be recognized.”

The aim of expanding UVU’s Credit for Prior Learning program is simple: increase graduation rates while providing a faster route to career advancement.

“CPL accelerates the time to the degree and helps the student significantly,” added Sorensen.

It’s ideal for many military veterans, working professionals, stay-at-home parents and returning college students.

Students who served religious missions might also be candidates for the program if they have acquired skills in a foreign language offered at the university and/or other life experiences that fit within a specific academic program and include college-level learning.

So how does UVU’s CPL program work?

Credit for Prior Learning credit is awarded to matriculated UVU students who demonstrate — through a prior-learning assessment — that their “real world” learning meets college-level competencies, according to the school’s program site.

It’s a way for eligible students to receive credit for skills acquired on the job or through, say, professional or military training. And the CPL’s formal assessment process ensures that the integrity and academic standards of UVU’s specific academic programs are maintained, according to Sorensen.

Credit for prior learning is awarded by demonstrating proficiency in a particular field — including professional certifications, third party evaluations, standardized exams, institutional exams, individualized assessments and student-submitted portfolios.

For example, according to UVU, individuals who have earned Certiport Microsoft office specialist certifications may receive credit for information management coursework. Military veterans and public safety professionals can apply prior training toward emergency services degrees. In digital media, portfolios from professionals in animation, digital cinema, or web development can be assessed for credit.

Each UVU department participating in the credit program will award credit within the context of their specific mission, student needs and academic program, according to UVU.

Credentialed faculty in each discipline will establish the course criteria and assess fulfillment to determine credit awarded.

Program credits may be applied toward courses in a certificate of completion, AA, AS, AAS degree, BS degree and BA degree programs only for the purpose of satisfying graduation requirements, according to the university.

The number of credit hours that may be awarded will likely depend upon the certificate or degree being pursued by the student.

UVU’s credit program is also available to graduate students, noted Sorensen.

UVU’s program website includes an online “self-assessment checklist” to help would-be applicants determine if the program is a viable option.

The checklist includes questions such as: “Have I had at least three years of experience in the field/subject area?”; “Do I understand both the practical and theoretical applications of the course?”; and “Have I managed other people at work or a volunteer organization?”

If the program appears to be a promising option, interested students can complete an online questionnaire and begin their application process. An assessment team will then review the student’s questionnaire and provide additional information.

While there’s no guarantee that a student’s application will be approved, Sorensen said the program has already proven rewarding for a significant number of UVU students.

“Last semester, about 62% of the program requests were awarded — and we would like to see that number increase,” she said.