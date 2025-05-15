Food, culture and art from around the world will once again be in the spotlight at the Living Traditions Festival starting Friday.

The annual event will be held at Washington Square and Library Square off 200 East and 400 South, running Friday from 5-10 p.m., Saturday from noon-10 p.m. and Sunday from noon-7 p.m. There will be many performances from an array of groups over the three days, but the headliner is Alex Cuba, a Grammy Award-winning musician who has blended Latin, jazz and pop influences through his career. He’ll perform Saturday starting at 8:30 p.m.

“Known for blending funk, soul and pan-Latin influences, Cuba’s music brings joy and highlights cultural storytelling,” reads a statement from organizers.

Admission to the varied activities is free.

Apart from Cuba, various dance and music groups representing Bolivia and many other countries of South America, Polynesia, Ireland, Mexico, India, the Philippines, Greece, Serbia, Tibet and more will also perform. “There will also be hands-on workshops, food demos, kids’ activities and Sundance film screenings throughout the weekend,” organizers said.

Alex Cuba, shown in an undated photo, will be the headlining act at Salt Lake City's Living Traditions Festival, which starts Friday, May 16. | Alex Cuba

Arts and crafts will be on display and for sale in booths, and a food market will offer a variety of food from around the world.

The festival is meant to support the varied artistic traditions and perspectives from around the world. “By facilitating thoughtful conversations around the unique qualities of various cultures and the similarities of the human experience, community bonds are created,” reads the press release from the organizers.

The Salt Lake City Arts Council, the Utah Division of Arts and Museums and others sponsor the event.