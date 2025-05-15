Jahn Curran speaks against a proposal to impose work reporting requirements on Medicaid recipients at a public hearing at the Multi-Agency State Office Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Curran, who is battling cancer, said that is incredibly difficult to meet work requirements while treating his cancer.

SALT LAKE CITY — More than 100 Utahns gathered in person and online to speak out against Utah’s proposed Medicaid work requirements at a public hearing hosted by the Utah Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday.

State Medicaid Director Jennifer Strohecker and Michelle Smith, director of the Office of Medicaid Eligibility Policy, fielded questions. Each participant was given a packet outlining the proposed changes. While the changes are similar to those at the federal level, there are some differences.

The proposed changes include a work requirement for Medicaid eligibility. The goal is to “increase their sense of purpose, help build a healthy lifestyle, and increase employment and wage earnings of able-bodied adults while focusing funding on the state’s neediest individuals,” according to the proposal.

Medicaid eligibility would require individuals to “register for work through the state system, complete an evaluation of employment training needs, complete the job training modules … (and) apply for employment with at least 48 potential employers.”

Michelle Smith, the director of the Office of Medicaid Eligibility Policy, left, and Jennifer Strohecker, the state Medicaid director, both listen to speakers from the public during a public hearing on a proposal to impose work reporting requirements on Medicaid recipients at the Multi-Agency State Office Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

There are exceptions to the engagement requirements, including for individuals who are over the age of 60, are pregnant, are working 30 hours a week or have other extenuating circumstances.

“We do value your comments and recommendations. As you provide those to us, we have captured those and received many in writing. Our team is diligently reviewing those, evaluating and talking about them. Your feedback is heard,” Strohecker said at the beginning of the meeting.

Commenters from Zoom and in-person were given five minutes each to share their thoughts with the directors. Many shared stories of personal experiences with Medicaid, how they have seen Medicaid influence their line of work, and what it would mean for their families personally if the proposal passed. Representatives from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and the Protect Medicaid Utah coalition helped to organize speakers.

Marcella Patino speaks against a proposal to impose work reporting requirements on Medicaid recipients at a public hearing at the Multi-Agency State Office Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Paul Gibbs, a health care advocate, expressed concern about the logistical “hoops” individuals would need to complete to maintain Medicaid eligibility.

“This is going to put other people … in the kind of position I was in, where I had to choose between working and proving I was working, between having a life and documenting that life,” Gibbs said. “I am floored and heartbroken that this is even being considered. This contradicts the purpose of Medicaid.”

Others shared similar stories of how their families would not be able to survive without Medicaid. Families and individuals spoke about how administrative barriers could be difficult for immigrants, those with limited education and patients dealing with intense physical and mental limitations. And there was concern for people experiencing homelessness and incarcerated populations throughout Utah.

Debbie Jones speaks against a proposal to impose work reporting requirements on Medicaid recipients at a public hearing at the Multi-Agency State Office Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Jones, who takes care of her grandson Christopher, right, said she is only one medical emergency away from being homeless without support from Medicaid. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Jahn Curran, a Utah resident who lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic, told his story and spoke about the Medicaid work requirements he encountered while undergoing chemotherapy.

“I think we are doing a disservice by requiring this work requirement. I guarantee you, everyone who has gone out there wants to work. Nobody here is trying to shirk the system … I think it is time that we stop pushing this idea of work requirements and start helping vulnerable people,” he said.

All the comments will be made public and considered as policymakers ultimately decide on the proposal.