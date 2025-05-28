Copper Ranch mine near Milford, Utah, owned and operated by Milford Mining Company. The mine has recently reopened and is producing high grade copper ore.

Milford Mining Company is celebrating a landmark year of unprecedented progress and achievement.

The mine had been mothballed for five years, so revitalizing it was not an easy task.

Yet, since opening last year, the company has grown from eight employees to 160 full-time employees and contractors, with most coming from the local community.

In addition, Milford Mining has invested $40 million to modernize its mining facilities and initiated a $200 million expansion.

This investment is projected to create more than 1,000 new jobs over the next 10 years in Beaver County, offering vital economic opportunities for rural Utahns.

“Milford, Utah, is the heartbeat of our company. Every person we hire represents our commitment to the community that helps to make this work possible,” said Brendan Moseley, Milford Mining Company chief executive officer.

“We’re not only producing a critical mineral that people use in their everyday lives — we’re helping to make the American dream possible for generations of Utah families.”

Milford Mining’s investments in the local community come as global demand for copper surges.

Company officials say due to increased revenue from stronger demand and favorable market conditions, Milford Mining is accelerating its long-term plans by reinvesting in key areas.

In partnership with several Utah universities, the company is advancing its mining capabilities through the development of a customized artificial intelligence platform that enhances efficiency and safety. In addition, the company is investing in workforce development by launching apprenticeship programs designed to train the next generation of skilled workers.

“Copper is an essential part of our everyday lives, including for smartphones, computers, plumbing, refrigerators and air conditioners. It is also used in a wide variety of national defense technologies,” said Roger Barris, Milford Mining Company chair.

“We are confident that our unprecedented investments in Utah are not only improving lives but also helping to keep Americans safe.”

The company hosted Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, and other state and local officials to showcase the operation in March.

“Milford, Utah isn’t just a dot on the map — it’s a testament to the values that built this country: hard work, self-reliance, and responsible growth,” Curtis said. “This expansion is welcome news to rural Utah and proves that resource development and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand.”

Copper has been deemed a mineral critical to U.S. national security.

As the United States works to reduce its dependency on China — currently the world’s largest copper consumer and processor, commanding more than 50% of global demand and refining capacity — domestic production has become a national security imperative. Copper plays a pivotal role in the clean energy transition, next-generation military and space technologies, data center infrastructure and artificial intelligence systems.

With military demand alone accounting for 14% of global copper use and growing, Milford Mining Company is helping the U.S. stay competitive by bolstering domestic production while reducing vulnerabilities tied to foreign countries.

Utah is home to one of the largest copper mines in the world — Rio Tinto’s Bingham Canyon Mine — visible from space.