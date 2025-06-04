House Majority Assistant Whip Casey Snider, R-Paradise, talks as he joins Utah House Majority Whip Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield, House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, and House Majority Leader Jefferson Moss, R-Saratoga Springs, at a combined Deseret News and KSL editorial boards meeting in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

After Jefferson Moss resigned from the Utah Legislature, the Utah House Majority Caucus held a special leadership election to replace him.

In the special closed-caucus election late Tuesday, Rep. Casey Snider, R-Paradise, was elected to be the House majority leader. He previously served as the majority assistant whip.

“I am honored to take on this role and grateful for the opportunity to serve,” Snider said, according to a release from the caucus.

“Our leadership team is committed to serving the members of our caucus and the people of Utah with integrity and foresight as we continue to advance meaningful policy for the benefit of every Utahn.”

Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Herriman, will be the new House majority whip, and the new House majority assistant whip is Rep. Bridger Bolinder, R-Grantsville.

“I am thankful for the trust our Majority Caucus has placed in me,” Pierucci said. “Our leadership team is energized and ready to represent our caucus as we work to make a lasting impact for families and communities across our state.”

The three representatives will serve in these leadership positions for the rest of the 2025-2026 term.

“It’s an honor to earn the trust of my colleagues,” Bolinder said. “I’m eager to get to work, to listen, and to help ensure every voice in our caucus, and every Utahn, is represented.”

Moss, who was the majority leader, resigned from the Legislature after he was appointed to serve as executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity.

“I am excited to work alongside this new leadership team as we represent our caucus and work on behalf of all Utahns,” said Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper. “Congratulations to Rep. Snider, Rep. Pierucci, and Rep. Bolinder. This leadership team stands ready to work on behalf of all Utahns.”