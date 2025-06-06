A man was found dead Thursday at a church youth camp at Wasatch Mountain State Park. Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected, a sheriff's official said.

A 38-year-old youth leader was found dead in a trailer at the Chalet Campground in the Wasatch Mountain State Park on Thursday.

The man had slept in an enclosed trailer Wednesday evening and was found dead by other leaders the next morning, said Wasatch County Undersheriff Josh Probst.

The man had lit some charcoal in a Dutch oven and it was burning inside the trailer as a heat source, Probst said, adding that investigators suspect carbon monoxide poisoning. He said an autopsy will determine the official cause of death.

He was participating in a youth camp for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Probst said.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the man’s name.