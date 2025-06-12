People take a tour of One Burton during the grand opening of the development in downtown South Salt Lake on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. The eight-story building includes 180 rental residences across 24 floor plans, ranging from studios to two-bedroom rental units.

Makayla Wade points to the paintings and other artwork placed throughout the double-height lobby within the One Burton, one of Utah’s newest apartment complexes.

Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol prints, along with work from other artists from the middle of the 20th century, are plastered on the walls next to a conference room and remote work space on the top half of the lobby. A chic clock adorns the wall next to the stairs leading to those spaces, which is near an entrance that pays homage to the old Kutcher’s Resort in upstate New York that rose to prominence during that era.

“It’s very midcentury modern. That’s kind of the inspiration for everything,” says Wade, the complex’s community manager, as she leads a tour around the property.

Dubbed downtown South Salt Lake’s “first major development” by project leaders and a “significant milestone” by South Salt Lake Mayor Cherie Wood, it’s clear from the moment anyone steps in that art is a heavy focus inside the eight-story, 180-unit mixed-use development.

There’s art on every floor and a small art gallery space on the fourth floor featuring rotating art pieces on television screens to keep things fresh. Even its exterior oozes art, as a large mural was painted on one of its sides as part of South Salt Lake’s annual Mural Fest earlier this year, and a few other murals from past festivals are located nearby.

The complex also comes with the same types of amenities common in other newly constructed apartment complexes, such as a community hot tub, game room, fitness center, coworking spaces and pet washing area. There’s also a dog park set aside for the residents’ best friends.

People tour an apartment during the grand opening of the One Burton development in downtown South Salt Lake on Wednesday. The eight-story building includes 180 rental residences across 24 floor plans, ranging from studios to two-bedroom rental units. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Its units are a mix of studio to two-bedroom options, each coming with a washer and dryer, walk-in closets and wider space than many units. There’s also enough parking for every resident, along with space for bikes. Located on the corner of Main Street and Burton Avenue (2360 South), it’s also located near a Utah Transit Authority S-Line station.

Three retail spaces are still under construction. Wade said a hairstyling business is slated to open in one of them, while management is also close to finalizing a deal to bring in a restaurant. Rental costs range from $1,390 to $3,575 per month.

From left to right, One Burton community manager Makayla Wade, South Salt Lake Mayor Cherie Wood, and Daniel Rudofsky and Jason Algaze, both partners at Abstract Development, all smile as they cut the ribbon during the grand opening of the One Burton development in downtown South Salt Lake on Wednesday. The eight-story building includes 180 rental residences across 24 floor plans, ranging from studios to two-bedroom rental units. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

While the first residents began moving in last month, project and South Salt Lake leaders gathered Wednesday to celebrate its completion, which they say marks a milestone for the city.

The $50 million project started as the New York-based Abstract Development Group toured sites for potential development in Salt Lake County, sometime after forming in 2020.

Developers fell in love with the corner of Burton Avenue and Main Street, which felt both “underappreciated” and “blossoming with potential,” said Jason Algaze, a principal at the firm. They particularly enjoyed the Mural Fest artwork and the creative reuse of industrial spaces nearby.

Getting One Burton off the ground wasn’t without its challenges, though. Development and construction required coordination with YesCo to move around an I-80 billboard in the area so that it wouldn’t be intrusive to future residents, he said. That’s on top of the other challenges all development projects have faced in recent years, such as rising costs.

But the final product is essentially a love letter to the growing neighborhood. The Kutcher’s Resort references are a nod to resorts in upstate New York, also providing an outdoorsy vibe for the mountains in the background, Algaze explained. The art plays into the city’s growing scene, which also received another boost on Wednesday.

Abstract Development presented the South Salt Lake Arts Council with a $2,000 donation before the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“I personally think this is like the creative side of Salt Lake or definitely will be, so we wanted to make sure we did something nice,” he said.

Spencer Windes tours an apartment during the grand opening of the One Burton development in downtown South Salt Lake on Wednesday. The eight-story building includes 180 rental residences across 24 floor plans, ranging from studios to two-bedroom rental units. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

South Salt Lake leaders called One Burton a “foundational” piece of downtown South Salt Lake’s downtown plans when construction began in 2022. And views from the top will soon offer a unique vantage point of what’s to come in the surrounding area.

The growing city has received additional redevelopment interest since then. It’s located within a block or two of a large field where the development company Blaser Ventures has placed signs advertising a massive new development that seeks to bring about 500 affordable units and additional retail space to the area within the next few years.

South Salt Lake leaders say that’s just the beginning, too, as they carry out their downtown vision that began about 15 years ago. Growth in this section has already contributed to the city’s 12% population rise since then.

“This is the first of many projects that will transform our community,” Wood said.