After a controversial split vote on rezoning the Wilkerson Farm property for housing development, residents are hoping to be able to decide for themselves on the issue through a referendum.

After a controversial split vote on rezoning the Wilkerson Farm property for housing development, residents are hoping to be able to decide for themselves on the issue through a referendum.

The discussion of rezoning Wilkerson Farm, 710 W. 2000 South, has been occurring for months in Orem, with passionate opinions on both sides and a significant “save the farm” movement. The rezone applicant requested for the property, zoned as open space, to be rezoned for single family residential development.

In December, the Orem City Council decided to continue the rezone discussion after a proposal was narrowly shot down. Tabitha’s Way cofounder Al Switzler owns the property and partnered with the Wilkerson family to farm the land and provide fresh vegetables for local food pantries.

But financially, the farm wasn’t able to operate efficiently enough to continue this way. Switzler gave the farm a year to try to figure out a solution but ultimately decided it would be best to sell the property and donate all of the money to Tabitha’s Way, real estate broker Jason Dodge said in that December meeting.

The farm is a popular fall destination where thousands attend a seasonal festival. Farm steward Richard Wilkerson said it has been hard to make a profit on the farm, even with the fall festival proceeds.

The rezone would allow for about 50 houses with minimum 8,000-square-foot lots to be built on the approximate 14 acres. The proposal went through several iterations over the last six months before being narrowly passed 4-3 on May 13 by the City Council.

Residents started a referendum this week, seeking for the ordinance to be put on November’s ballot so the voters can have the final say.

“We are required to move, but this land represents more than just our farm — it’s a vital open space for all of Orem and Utah County. This public referendum is your chance to act if you believe it should remain open space!” the Wilkerson Farm website says.

Starting Friday, June 13, proponents of the referendum will begin gathering signatures to try to reach the 7,500 minimum for the referendum to be put on the ballot. Those in favor of the referendum emphasize preserving some of the last open space in the city.

“This land is more than just open space,” a statement of those in favor says. “This farmland has produced hundreds of thousands of pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables each year. It has also supported local businesses, provided employment, and offered families educational and recreational experiences.”

Rezoning the property for housing is “irresponsible,” the statement continues, citing proximity to the FrontRunner, I-15 and an industrial zone as placing future residents in “inhospitable, unhealthy and unsafe conditions.” The open space provides a necessary buffer between residential and industrial uses, they argue.

Those in favor of the referendum also cite traffic and safety concerns along 2000 South as additional reasons to be against more residential development.

“Nearly 2,000 residents signed a petition opposing the rezone. Hundreds more attended multiple in-person meetings over several months. This referendum gives residents the opportunity to have their voices represented," the statement says.

The rezone decision came after a long process of public input, legal review and policy discussion, a statement written by city officials opposing the referendum said.

“Many people care deeply about this land, and we understand why. It has been part of Orem’s farming story for years. But the city has a duty to apply laws with fairness, respect private property rights and make decisions that help Orem plan for the future,” the statement says.

Those against the referendum said facts shared during the zoning process show continued farming is “no longer realistic” and isn’t financially sustainable. With the Wilkersons no longer having a lease and without a viable economic model, the farm is no longer a workable use, the statement said.

Some residents have asked the city why the land couldn’t be saved for the public to purchase, but the city said there has been plenty of time for someone else to buy it.

Additionally, surrounding properties have been recently rezoned from open space to allow for residential, so “to require just this one landowner to keep their land as open space —while others around them are allowed to develop — would be unfair,” the statement says.

In Orem’s general plan, the area where Wilkerson Farm resides has been designated as appropriate for low-density housing. Since Utah is facing a housing shortage, the rezone could help struggling families find places they can afford by adding to the housing supply, the city argument said.

“While the plan isn’t legally binding, it reflects the city’s long-standing vision for the area. The property was bought with the understanding that homes would likely be allowed there,” the opponent’s statement continues. “This decision wasn’t easy. But it supports responsible growth, respects property rights and helps more families find a place to call home in Orem.”