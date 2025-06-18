The “Outdoor Retailer 2025″ show taking place in Salt Lake City this week will feature six local brands showcasing the future of outdoor innovation in the state.

Nebu Clothing, Timpanogos Hiking Co., ChuckRack, Coalatree, Duct-Aid and Paddlesmash are the brands that will be in the booth by the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation.

Utah’s Division of Outdoor Recreation is debuting what it calls the “Utah Outdoor Business Incubator” booth, set on the show floor as a central hub to exhibit the Beehive State’s outdoor entrepreneurship.

“Our goal is to elevate emerging Utah companies by giving them a national platform to connect with buyers, media, and outdoor industry leaders,” Tara McKee, deputy director of grants and outdoor industry relations for the department, said in a press release.

The Utah outdoor recreation economy leads in sustainability, creativity and adventure. It also supports nearly 72,000 jobs and generates $9.5 billion, according to a report from last year by Utah’s Department of Natural Resources.

Nationwide, the outdoor industry contributes $1.2 trillion to the U.S. economy, supporting 5 million jobs.

Highlighting nearly 300 brands, the Outdoor Retailer show is the premier business event for outdoor wellness-focused gear that offers sustainable solutions and innovative technologies.

The opening day of the event included keynote speakers from other Utah-based companies including Skullcandy and Cotopaxi.

A lasting commitment to the next generation of outdoor brands

Cotopaxi particularly noted the positive effects of an early partnership with the Division of Outdoor Recreation that propelled the brand. The brand with the iconic llama logo and the colorful outdoor gear participated in the state’s first Outdoor Recreation Summit in 2014, a year after the DOR office — the first state-level office of its kind — was created, and weeks before the company officially launched.

According to a press report, the Outdoor Business Incubator program — a public-private collaboration sponsored by nonprofit Grow Utah and the city of Ogden, and supported by the department — aids Utah businesses by reducing exhibitor expenses, enhancing exposure and establishing routes for expansion into larger markets.

Such an investment aligns with the division’s larger goal of promoting a sustainable and accessible outdoor recreation environment that serves both Utah residents and visitors.

“This incubator booth reflects our state’s commitment to not only outdoor access and infrastructure, but also the innovators building gear and experiences that get people outside,” McKee said.

For the 2025 retailer show, each of the six featured brands presents a distinctive contribution to the outdoor space:

Nebu Clothing: Technical apparel rooted in performance and minimalist design.

Timpanogos Hiking Co.: High-quality, handcrafted leather hiking boots.

ChuckRack: Innovative hunting gear organization systems.

Coalatree: Eco-minded outdoor lifestyle apparel made with upcycled materials.

Paddlesmash: A fast-growing pickleball-meets-roundnet game designed for families and friends to play outdoors.

Duct-Aid: Ultimate first-aid kits designed for any adventure.

The state’s Division of Recreation will also be present at the retailer show to explain how the state is actively funding outdoor infrastructure and stewardship efforts to maintain Utah’s status as a national leader in outdoor recreation.