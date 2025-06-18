A child contributes to a public art piece at the Utah Arts Festival. Starting Thursday, downtown Salt Lake City will be filled with art of all mediums as part of the 49th annual festival.

Mayor Jenny Wilson remembers attending the first Utah Arts Festival when she was only 10 years old. Even though it was small, she remembers being mesmerized by colorful banners, beautiful art and lively performances.

Her father, Ted Wilson, was the mayor of Salt Lake City at the time and helped “create this gathering that has become such a beloved institution, year after year, in our community,” the current Salt Lake County mayor said Wednesday at a press conference ahead of the event.

Starting Thursday, downtown Salt Lake City will be filled with art of all mediums at the opening of the 49th annual Utah Arts Festival. Over the years, the festival has changed names and locations, but Wilson said it has always had the same purpose: to celebrate art of all kinds.

“The love and the engagement around these types of gatherings gets better every year,” she said. “This is one of the festivals people put on their calendars, block out the time and make an effort to come to every year. And it’s because of the great location, the celebratory nature and the incredible art.”

This year’s festival is planned for Thursday through Sunday, June 19-22, at Library Square and Washington Square Park, 200 E. 400 South. The theme is “The Great Utah Get-Together,” aimed at celebrating its decades of “artistic evolution.”

Festival executive director Aimee Dunsmore said the committee really listened to public feedback on how to improve the festival for this year.

Dunsmore said the layout of stages has been revamped to include more shade for attendees, and artists will be demonstrating their skills live for the first time. There will also be murals showcased for photo opportunities and “live masterpieces” walking around, she said.

The festival is also occurring a week earlier in June than it typically has in the past.

The Utah Arts Festival is the largest outdoor multidisciplinary arts event in the state. From graffiti murals to mosaics, oil painting to ceramics, and jewelry to woodworking, the festival showcases the rich diversity of Utah artists.

More than 170 visual artists will be highlighted in the Artist Marketplace, where thousands of artworks will be available for purchase. Around 200 performances of music, dance and literary arts will happen hourly on the five stages. Each night at 9:30 p.m., a headliner musical act will perform a concert for all festivalgoers.

The festival will also feature a mini film festival and street theater, where performers take to the streets to bring the arts into the crowds.

Children 12 and under can get in for free, and several hands-on art activities dedicated to children will be available for them to enjoy. Around 40,000 people attend the festival each year.

Dunsmore said there is something for everyone at this “fun celebration” that “brings people together.”