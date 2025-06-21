Larry Littlefield passes down boxes full of signatures bound for submission to the Salt Lake County Clerk's Office supporting a referendum on HB267 at the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

KEY POINTS The referendum against Utah’s collective bargaining ban has met necessary requirements to appear on the state's ballot.

To qualify, a referendum requires verified signatures from more than 8% of registered state voters.

It has not yet been confirmed when the referendum will go on the ballot in Utah.

The signature gathering effort for the referendum against Utah’s collective bargaining ban can now officially be declared successful as the referendum has been approved to go to a public vote.

On Saturday, Utah’s Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson sent out a press release officially declaring that the referendum against HB267 has fulfilled the requirements necessary to get on the ballot in Utah.

In order for a referendum to get on the ballot it requires verified signatures from at least 8% of registered voters in the state and 8% of voters in at least 15 of the state’s 29 senate districts.

The law passed during this year’s state legislative session and after the session ended a group of public labor unions against HB267 came together to form the Protect Utah Workers coalition. The coalition then submitted a referendum application and then launched a massive signature gathering effort.

A total of 251,590 signatures were verified.

“County clerks have processed the submitted signatures and removal forms, the Office of the Lieutenant Governor has reviewed and certified the final count,” according to the release from Henderson’s office. “The HB 267 referendum fulfilled the requirements described above and will be submitted to the voters of Utah for their approval or rejection.”

It has not yet been confirmed when the referendum will go on the ballot, but it is assumed it will go to vote during the 2026 general election. It is possible that a special election could be called earlier.

Last month, Henderson issued a temporary stay of the law which would ban public sector collective bargaining in Utah. Without the temporary stay HB267 would go into effect on July 1.