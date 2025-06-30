Col. Charles Fallon prepares for a media interview after assuming command of the 388th Fighter Wing during a ceremony at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden on Monday, June 30, 2025.

Fallon is a career Air Force officer with more than 600 combat flight hours.

The 388th flies dozens of F-35A Lightning IIs, the Air Force's most advanced multi-role fighter aircraft.

The new commander of Hill Air Force Base’s 388th Fighter Wing said he is humbled, capable and prepared to fulfill the wing’s mission to “deliver F-35 dominance anytime, anywhere.”

On Monday, Air Force Col. Charles Fallon assumed leadership of the 388th during a change of command ceremony. The career Air Force officer replaces Col. Michael Gette, who has been assigned a role with NATO.

“To the men and women of the 388 Fighter Wing, I’m humbled to stand before you today — but I’m also ready to work tirelessly for you and your teams,” said Fallon in brief remarks at the ceremony.

“We’re going to continue to push the limit and raise the bar for all of our formations in order to prepare for future combat operations in defense of this country.”

Fallon assumes the primary leadership role over a fighter wing charged with maintaining combat readiness to deploy, employ and sustain F-35A Lightning II aircraft, worldwide, in support of the country’s defense.

Dubbed the “quarterback of the skies,” the F-35 is stealth fighter equipped with advanced sensors and supersonic speed — allowing it to integrate air, land, sea, space and cyber operation.

There are approximately 2,000 airmen and civilians assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing. The wing flies 78 F-35A Lightning IIs, the Air Force’s most advanced multi-role fighter aircraft. It also oversees operations on the Utah Test and Training Range, according to the 388th Fighter Wing.

After Monday’s change of command ceremony, Fallon called Hill AFB a destination that every American airman in uniform hopes to call home at some point — including his own family.

Besides being host to a key American military installation, he added, the greater-Ogden is a big draw because of its family-friendly atmosphere and abundant outdoor activities.

“My wife (Megan) and my three kids have tried for over 20 years to get to this base,” he said.

A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and the National War College, Fallon previously served as commandant of the Air Force Weapons School at Nevada’s Nellis Air Force Base.

A command pilot, he has more than 2,800 flying hours — including more than 616 combat hours.

Col. Fallon: An officer seasoned in ‘diverse and demanding’ environments

Speaking at Monday’s change of command ceremony. U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Lyons saluted Fallon’s demonstrated ability to lead “in diverse and demanding” environments.

“Given his outstanding resume and his demonstrated ability to lead on the tactical edge, it’s clear that Col. Fallon is the ideal choice to lead this wing,” said Lyons

“We’re confident Col. Fallon will continue the 388th Fighter Wing’s proud tradition of excellence, and that he’ll ensure this wing is always prepared to deliver F 35 dominance anytime, anyplace.”

Lyons also thanked the 388th airmen gathered for Monday’s ceremony, calling them “the bedrock of our nation’s defense.”

Gette, who assumed command of the 388th in 2023, spoke of leading the Utah-based fighter wing at a time of global volatility, calling it “a wild ride — but super awesome.”

He called Fallon the “perfect guy at the perfect time” to command the 388th Fighter Wing.

“It’s a really tough job — you’re gonna have long hours and you’re gonna have to make tough decisions in some complex scenarios,” he said.

“But it’s also the easiest job on the planet because that team gets out there and gets it done every time, and they will shatter your expectations.

“And when they get out there, they lead from the front. That’s what we do here.”

Fallon concluded his remarks Monday with a pledge to the Utah-based fighter wing he now commands: “I’m fully committed to serving you, your families, the Air Force and America.”