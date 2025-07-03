Fireworks can be legal for a few days surrounding the Fourth of July and Pioneer Day, but state officials say it's important to follow the maps showing where they are permitted.

It is legal to light fireworks in Utah again for the next few days, and for a few more days later in July.

However, there are still restrictions as to where fireworks can be launched, and state fire officials say it’s more important to follow restrictions this season because of the elevated fire danger.

“It’s everyone’s responsibility. You don’t want to be the cause of a catastrophic wildfire,” says Kayli Guild, fire prevention and communications coordinator for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

When and where fireworks are legal this July

Personal fireworks are only allowed to be discharged a few times every year, according to Utah law. These include July 2-5 and July 22-25, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The time window is extended to midnight on July 4 and July 24 for people celebrating Independence Day and Pioneer Day.

Yet, there are other stipulations within the law. Fireworks are prohibited on all state and federal lands, and many municipalities designate certain areas where fireworks can be discharged while banning them in areas where wildfire risks are higher, such as any sections of wildland-urban interface.

Fireworks may also not be discharged on any unincorporated land this year because of Stage 1 fire restrictions the state issued last week. Violations of these ordinances may result in a fine up to $1,000, plus the potential of additional costs if a violation sparks a fire.

So, where can you light off personal fireworks? The Utah State Fire Marshall’s Office publishes a helpful guide every year listing the most up-to-date fireworks restrictions and maps for most communities in the state.

People who are unsure whether their location is a safe area should contact their local fire department as a precaution.

Increased fire danger

The summer holiday season comes as this year’s fire season has been busier than in recent years.

So far, 439 fires have been reported this year, which have scorched over 52,500 acres statewide as of midday Wednesday. The amount of land burned this year is equal to nearly 60% of all of the land burned by wildfires throughout all of 2024. It’s also more land burned than either 2022 or 2023.

The France Canyon Fire near Bryce Canyon is now the state’s largest fire in five years at 33,362 acres, but crews have been able to get about two-thirds of it under control. Crews have also started gaining control of the Forsyth Fire in northern Washington County, which destroyed 18 structures in Pine Valley last month.

Although lightning started both of those fires, human causes account for three-fourths of all new fire starts so far this season. Fireworks were also determined to be the cause of a fire that led to a brief evacuation of several Utah County homes last week.

Conditions are dry and prime for new starts, Guild says. Over 90% of the state is in moderate or severe drought, while the rest is considered to be “abnormally dry,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

National Fire News: The National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook has been released for the next four months. Here's a look across the nation for July 2025.



🔥Find the full outlook here: https://t.co/81gZvf5RrT pic.twitter.com/dUb2T8uF8k — National Interagency Fire Center (@NIFC_Fire) July 1, 2025

A large portion of southern and central Utah remains in “above normal” fire danger this month, according to an updated outlook released by the National Interagency Fire Center. Even areas that experienced a good snowpack are drying out quickly because of a dry stretch this spring and early summer.

Good snowpack seasons and fewer fires in recent years, while beneficial, have also left plenty of vegetation to burn that is drying out, which adds to the concern, Guild adds.

“You have this fine fuel layer, and then it starts to dry out,” she said. “We have so much extra dry vegetation because it hasn’t burned the last couple of years; so, that’s why it’s now becoming more crucial and critical to be aware of your surroundings.”

Anyone who plans to light off fireworks for the holidays is encouraged to have a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher nearby. This can help put out any fires and also douse used fireworks that can still ignite.

Utah’s "Fire Sense" campaign has safety tips for other popular Fourth of July and Pioneer Day recreational activities. These include: