SALT LAKE CITY — A dozen fires started in Utah in the last 24 hours, keeping firefighters busy during wildfire and fireworks season.

There have already been 465 wildfires this year, burning almost 55,000 acres, according to Utah Fire Info. Dry and windy weather over the last several weeks has stoked fires and created difficult conditions for firefighters to fight the blazes.

Utah saw a string of thunderstorms during the Fourth of July, but the monsoonal moisture may only provide limited relief for wildfire season as the entire state is considered fully in drought for the first time in three years.

In Davis County, the Duck Club Fire started Friday after lightning struck just west of Kaysville and Layton in the wetlands. It burned approximately three to five acres as crews worked to gain access to the fire that was a mile away from the nearest road, according to the Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Lands.

As of Saturday morning, the fire remained “moderately active” on the north side with 0% containment, Utah Fire Info said.

The Duck Club Fire burns in Davis County, west of Kaysville and Layton in the wetlands area on July 4. The fire was one of a dozen that firefighters responded to on Fourth of July. | Tom Bowen

In Tooele County, the Tabby Three fire started Friday morning and quickly grew to 38 acres. Utah Fire Info announced Friday afternoon the blaze was 50% contained.

Southwest in Tooele County in the town of Stockton, flames spread from a barn to a field around 1 p.m. Friday, sparking a brush fire that burned three acres, Stockton fire officials said. The barn was a total loss, but firefighters stopped the fire from spreading further.

On Thursday, the Sage Valley Fire broke out about eight miles north of Mills, Juab County. The fire’s forward progress was halted at about 55 acres as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Just over the border in West Wendover, Nevada, multiple people sustained non-life-threatening injuries Friday morning after fireworks were accidentally detonated. Last week, fireworks sparked a wildfire in Cedar Hills, Utah County, burning approximately 14 acres near 150 homes.

In South Weber, firefighters responded to a vehicle fire that was caused by fireworks. Firefighters were able to stop the blaze before it spread to structures.

A truck caught on fire in South Weber after fireworks reignited in the trunk. | South Weber Fire

“Just a reminder that fireworks maintain their heat for quite a while after they’ve been shot. Please make sure to place garbage cans with fireworks on the curb until the following morning,” the South Weber Fire Department said on social media.

France Canyon and Forsyth fires

Southern Utah has been hit the hardest with the two largest fires of the season: the France Canyon Fire and the Forsyth Fire.

The France Canyon Fire is almost 35,000 acres in size but is 84% contained as of Saturday. Hundreds of firefighters have been working day and night fighting the blaze, which is burning south of Panguitch and west of Bryce Canyon National Park.

“Firefighters continue to make progress on the remaining uncontained portions of the fire. Fire managers anticipate this containment will slowly increase over the next few shifts,” a statement from Dixie National Forest officials said.

Fire activity has decreased significantly, but there are still many pockets of interior heat, officials said. Firefighters are using infrared flights to patrol the heat and mop up flames to reinforce the perimeter.

A forest closure remains in place over the holiday weekend and the weather is anticipated to warm over the next few days with relatively low humidity. Bryce Canyon National Park, state Route 12 and U.S. 89 remain open, but smoky conditions are prevalent.

The Forsyth Fire burns near Pine Valley in Washington County on June 27. | Marc Weaver, KSL-TV

Further south in Pine Valley, Washington County, the Forsyth Fire reached more than 13,000 acres. The blaze is 47% contained but destroyed 14 homes during its initial spread.

The Forsyth Fire started by lightning 10 days before it was discovered on June 19.

“Near critical fire weather is expected today with dry and breezy conditions continuing into the weekend. Continued dry and warm conditions will increase the risk of extreme fire behavior, with humidities in the low teens,” the Great Basin Complex Incident Management Team 7 said in a statement.

Several communities had been told to evacuate in the days prior, but were deemed safe to return. Pine Valley, Grass Valley and Gray’s Ranch residents are now considered a “ready” level for evacuation if conditions change, fire officials said.

The Pine Valley Recreation Area will be closed for the rest of the 2025 season, Dixie National Forest officials announced. The trails, campgrounds and guard station will be closed to the public “due to resource damage” from the Forsyth Fire.