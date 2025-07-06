A vehicle burns as first responders from multiple agencies respond to a vehicle crash and gas explosion at Domino's Pizza in Herriman late Saturday.

HERRIMAN — Residents within a 1-mile radius of a Domino’s Pizza location in Herriman were evacuated as a precaution due to a potential gas leak in the area late Saturday, the Herriman Police Department posted on Facebook.

Police were at the location, at 5200 W. 13400 South, investigating after a three-car accident sent one vehicle off the road and into the building, rupturing a gas line and igniting a massive fire, Unified Fire Authority posted on X. “Two bystanders risked their lives to rescue the driver and passenger from the burning vehicle just moments before it was engulfed in flames,” the post states.

My niece got this on video pic.twitter.com/6vfwUidLRV — Kapn (@KapnKansas) July 6, 2025

As fire crews began suppression efforts, a powerful explosion destroyed one business and caused significant damage to two neighboring properties.

The roof of the structure was blown off in an explosion caught on video by a passerby and posted on X.

Josh Lee, a spokesman for Riverton police, said at least three vehicles were involved in the crash and one vehicle hit the building. He said three people were taken to the hospital in various conditions.

Over 60 firefighters from the Unified Fire Authority, South Jordan, West Jordan, West Valley City, Sandy and Draper were working at the scene, the post states.

“Thankfully, no firefighters or law enforcement officers were injured during the incident. We are grateful for the bravery of the bystanders and the swift, unified response from all emergency personnel.”

This story may be updated.