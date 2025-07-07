Historic 25th Street in Ogden is pictured on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The city of Ogden was among those celebrated by Utah's Main Street program, and last year received national media attention by being nominated in USA Today’s “Best Main Street” category and included in the USA Today Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards for 2024.

Four Utah communities took center stage at the inaugural Utah Main Street awards on June 13. Each was honored for their exceptional contributions in volunteerism, preservation and design, leadership on Main Street, and innovation in event promotion.

Utah Main Street is a coordinating program in partner with Main Street America, a nonprofit program that has been fostering the rejuvenation of historic commercial districts for over 35 years.

Bringing main street back to life

Utah Main Street describes itself as “a network of passionate community members engaged in historic commercial district revitalization. We bring people together to strengthen local economies, preserve the heart of our communities and celebrate our unique places.”

United under Main Street America, and with a reach extending to a network of 1,600 communities, their mission is focused on “building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development.”

Motorists drive on Main Street in Price on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Launched originally in 1992, Utah Main Street ran until 2007 and then began again as a pilot program from 2019-2021. Its success led to a full relaunch during the 2021 legislative session, embedding it within the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, and by July 2022, it transitioned to the Department of Cultural and Community Engagement.

Communities taking part in main street revitalization efforts must be commited to the Main Street America Four-Point Approach, which includes organization, promotion, design and economic vitality. This model is said to enable communities to “enhance downtown and neighborhood business districts by leveraging local assets.”

Today, 22 Utah communities proudly participate in the UMS program, each weaving their legacy into the fabric of the state.

About the Utah Main Street awards

Faith Bitz, events specialist for Utah Main Street, highlighted the work that goes unnoticed.

“These awards recognize the outstanding efforts of individuals and Main Street communities that often happen behind the scenes,” she said, “from organizing events to managing programs and showing up with dedication and heart, their contributions make a real difference in strengthening Utah’s downtowns.”

Ogden Downtown Alliance’s Jessica Anderson celebrated the community impact, saying, “It’s not just a festival.”

“It’s a fall tradition that turns Historic 25th Street into a place where people gather, support local and feel like they belong — exactly the kind of creative impact that defines innovation on Main Street," Anderson said.

Spotlighted for its creativity, the Harvest Moon Festival, organized by Ogden Downtown Alliance, received the Innovative Event award. The Harvest Moon Festival is an annual event that celebrates the onset of fall with live music, local food vendors, artisan booths and a variety of family-friendly activities.

Brigham City Façade Grant Program, displaying commitment to heritage and aesthetics, was celebrated for its Preservation and Design Excellence. The Façade program reimburses eligible property or business owners for improvements.

Downtown Brigham City on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Talisa Myers, director of Cedar City Main Street, was recognized for the Spirit of Main Street and as an outstanding volunteer.

Tyler Jones, founder of Historic Downtown Payson, was also honored as an outstanding volunteer. Brian Hulet, an organizer of Historic Downtown Payson, praised Jones, saying, “His vision, dedication, and hands-on approach have left a lasting mark on the city. He represents the very best of community service.”

These initiatives demonstrate how collaboration and innovative strategies can transform historic commercial districts into vibrant local centers. As the program continues to grow and influence more communities, it serves as a blueprint for sustainable economic development rooted in the preservation and celebration of each community.