Latinos motored growth in Utah between 2023 and 2024, according to new population estimates. In this Aug. 30, 2023, photo, people dance to mariachi music at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY — Once again, the Hispanic population motored growth across Utah, accounting for nearly half of the state’s population growth between 2023 and 2024, paralleling the national trend.

Likewise, Hispanic people were key to growth in the state’s largest counties, including Salt Lake, Davis, Weber and Utah counties, according to new population estimates for 2024 released late last week by the U.S. Census Bureau.

According to the new numbers, which break down population estimates at the county level by race and ethnicity, Utah’s estimated population for 2024 totaled 3.5 million, up from 3.44 million for 2023, a 1.75% increase.

The number of Latinos grew by 29,822 in the one-year span, accounting for 49.4% of the overall statewide population increase of 60,391.

Non-Hispanic white people accounted for the next largest increase, growing by 15,843, 26.2% of overall growth.

At the national level, Latinos accounted for 58.8% of the overall U.S. population increase of 3.3 million to 340.1 million in 2024. The non-Hispanic white population across the country fell by 226,000.

Latinos similarly powered growth in Utah between 2022 and 2023, as on the national level.

As of 2024, Latinos accounted for 16.9% of Utah’s total population, up from 16.3% in 2023.

Non-Hispanic white people accounted for 74.4% of Utah’s population as of 2024, down from 75.2% a year earlier, according to the updated estimates.

Here’s a look at the estimates for some selected Utah counties:

Salt Lake County

The Latino population grew by 12,172, accounting for 77.4% of Salt Lake County’s overall population increase of 15,730. The Asian population increased by 27%, or 4,241 people, while the non-Hispanic white population fell by 3,172.

White people accounted for 65.9% of the county’s population as of 2024. Latinos accounted for 21.9% of the total, up from 21.2% a year earlier, and Asian people, the third-largest ethnic or racial group, accounted for 5.1% of the total.

The county’s total population as of 2024 was 1.22 million.

Utah County

The white population was the key element of growth, increasing by 9,943, 45.4% of the overall growth in the one-year period of 21,875. The Hispanic population grew by 8,645, 39.5% of the total increase.

White people accounted for 77% of Utah County’s population in 2024 while Latinos accounted for 15.8% of the total. Utah County’s estimated population as of 2024 reached 747,234.

Davis County

The Latino population increased by 2,086, 51.6% of overall growth of 4,040. The non-Hispanic white population grew by 664, 16.4% of the total increase.

White people accounted for 79.7% of Davis County’s population in 2024 and Latinos, the next largest racial or ethnic group, accounted for 12.6% of the total. Davis County’s estimated population for 2024 was 378,470.

Weber County

The Latino population increased by 1,869, 54.5% of overall growth of 3,432. The non-Hispanic white population grew by 865, 25.2% of the total.

White people accounted for 73.7% of Weber County’s population in 2024 followed by Latinos, 20% of the total. Weber County’s estimated population for 2024 was 276,118.

Washington County

The non-Hispanic white population increased by 3,228, 62% of overall growth of 5,208. The Hispanic population grew by 1,365, 26.2% of the total.

White people accounted for 81.3% of Washington County’s population followed by Latinos, 12.8% of the total. Washington County’s population for 2024 reached 207,943.

Tooele County

The non-Hispanic white population grew by 1,095, 46.6% of total growth of 2,351. Next, the Hispanic population grew by 882, 37.5% of the total.

White people accounted for 77.3% of the county’s overall population followed by Latinos, 16.6%. The county’s total estimated population in 2024 was 84,488.

Summit County

The Hispanic population grew by 264, more than offsetting the dip in the non-Hispanic white population of 157, the next largest shift.

White people accounted for 82.6% of Summit County’s population followed by Latinos, 12.2%. The county’s total population for 2024 was an estimated 43,109.

Wasatch County

The Hispanic population increased by 283, 51% of the overall increase of 555. Asian people accounted for the next-largest increase, growing by 131, 23.6% of the total.

White people accounted for 80.5% of Wasatch County’s population followed by Latinos, 15.4%. Wasatch County’s total population reached 37,858.