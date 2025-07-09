In a major effort to provide direct relief to communities impacted by the devastating Texas floods, Best Friends Animal Society funded an emergency rescue flight with Wings of Rescue, in partnership with Austin Pets Alive! and successfully completed an emergency flight, Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

KEY POINTS 75 dogs and cats were flown from Texas shelters to Best Friends Animal Society’s Sanctuary in Utah.

The process helps to free up space for animals displaced by the Texas floods and reduce overcrowded shelter conditions.

Best Friends coordinated with Austin Pets Alive and Wings of Rescue for this operation.

Dozens of dogs and cats from shelters in central Texas were flown to Utah to be taken to Best Friends Animal Society’s Sanctuary in Kanab on Wednesday.

In all, 75 animals were taken out of shelters in areas devastated by floods in order to make room for animals that were displaced during the disaster.

Best Friends is the country’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary, according to a press release from Best Friends Animal Society.

A total of 125 pets were flown from the flood areas to Fort Worth, Texas, where 50 of them were taken to local humane organizations. The rest were flown to Utah.

“Wednesday’s lifesaving airlift will move dogs and cats already in shelters out of the area to provide space for pets displaced by the floods, as well as help reduce overcrowded conditions in shelters directly impacted by the floods,” according to the release.

Best Friends acted quickly to provide support in central Texas

During disasters like last weekend’s floods, pets are often separated from their owners as people rush to evacuate. First responders and shelter workers then take the responsibility to find and house the lost pets until they are reunited with their owners.

Best Friends Region Director Sophia Proler said officials knew they needed to act quickly. She added that many people and organizations have reached out asking how they can help.

“And that feels really amazing to see people stretching within even their own comfort levels to try and help other pets and people in need. So that’s been really meaningful,” Proler said.

In the past Best Friends has helped with the responses to Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year.

How pets are helped during disasters

“We are heartbroken by the devastation and loss of life caused by the Kerr County floods,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “We are immensely grateful to our partners, Austin Pets Alive and Wings of Rescue, for collaborating with us to help bring these pets to safety. When disaster strikes, we’re fortunate to be in a position to help and will continue doing everything we can to support those affected by the floods.”

For this operation Best Friends worked closely with animal shelters in Texas such as Austin Pets Alive! as well as Wings of Rescue.

“Pets already in shelters or that have been surrendered by their owners due to the disaster also require evacuation and support to help them heal from their traumatic experiences,” per the release from Best Friends.

Since the catastrophic flooding started on July 4, Austin Pets Alive! has worked with Kerrville Pets Alive! and the surrounding community to conduct search and rescue missions, provide veterinary care and vaccinations, provide food and supplies and transport pets out of the areas.

“The floods have been so devastating for all living beings,” said Ellen Jefferson, president and CEO of Austin Pets Alive!

“So many people are searching for their pets that are the last connection they may have to a family member,” she added, per the release. “Pets are so intertwined with this traumatic event, and we are grateful to our partners at Best Friends Animal Society and Wings of Rescue for providing this flight that will allow Texas to make room for more lost pets to be reunited.”

So far, over 200 cats and dogs have been moved from central Texas shelters to foster homes in the Austin community.

How the animals were flown to Utah

The pets were flown on a Wings of Rescue twin-engine turboprop plane. They arrived in Utah Wednesday morning.

Wings of Rescue responds to disasters and overcrowded shelter condition across the continent.

“All Wings of Rescue planes are pressurized, temperature-controlled aircraft and all pets are medically cleared for travel and several safeguards are built in to avoid ever transporting a pet that is simply lost,” per the release.

The pets will receive a check up by veterinarians at the sanctuary and then they will either go into foster care, be adopted or go into a facility at the sanctuary.

Proler said that they have more flights scheduled for getting animals out of the disaster areas.

“The work is just starting really,” she added.

Proler also shared that there are multiple ways people can help, whether that is fostering or adopting as well as going through the organization’s Amazon wishlist to provide supplies.

People can also donate online through the Best Friends website.