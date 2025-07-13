Fifteen cars and several businesses were damaged by a water main break on Center Street in Provo Saturday afternoon, city officials said.

Fifteen cars and several businesses were damaged by a water main break in Provo Saturday afternoon, city officials said.

Provo police responded to the area near Center Street and Freedom Boulevard about 2:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a sinkhole and a “geyser” of water shooting up from Center Street. Images from police and witnesses show gallons of water shooting high into the air.

Damage to the cars and businesses was caused by rocks that flew up and out of a sinkhole, said Nicole Martin, Provo city spokeswoman, in a statement.

Public works crews arrived and shut off the water to the north side of Center Street, between 100 West and Freedom Boulevard, to allow for the repairs, Martin said. They worked well into the evening to finish the initial portion of the repairs, and water was restored to the area by 7:50 p.m.

Center Street was also closed to traffic in both directions for several hours, but eastbound lanes reopened shortly after 7 p.m. The westbound lanes, however, will remain closed until Monday due to the extent of the damage, Martin said.