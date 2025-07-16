Panguitch Lake Dam as seen before a planned reconstruction project gets underway in the fall of 2025. The plan to construct a new dam has been approved by Utah's state engineer, clearing the way for the project to begin.

Construction on a new dam for Panguitch Lake is moving forward more than a year after a safety scare prompted evacuation notices for several communities due to cracks in the original structure.

The reconstruction efforts follow the April 2024 incident at Panguitch Lake Dam. Cracks were discovered near the top of the dam, prompting notices for people living downstream to be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice in the event the dam failed.

Within days, engineers and construction crews were able to lower the lake’s water level and reinforce the dam to prevent a breach. An emergency spillway was also constructed to maintain safe water levels and meet storage restrictions.

Now, a plan to construct a new dam has been approved by Utah State Engineer Teresa Wilhelmsen, clearing the way for the project to begin.

With permits secured, the design engineer and dam owner — West Panguitch Irrigation Company — has selected a contractor, and construction on the $3.7 million project is expected to begin in late summer or early fall, according to a news release from the Utah Division of Water Resources.

“We owe a tremendous thank you to the Utah Legislature for funding this project and to our partner agency, the Utah Division of Water Resources, for their collaboration,” Wilhelmsen said in the release. “By working together, efforts to rebuild moved quickly and are underway.”

The plan to build a new dam was formed after the Utah Department of Natural Resources received close to $7.3 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Rehabilitation of High Hazard Potential Dam program in July 2024.

Starting in the summer and fall of 2024, engineers investigated the site, refined design alternatives and developed a biological evaluation for the proposed downstream dam. The work involved coordination with the West Panguitch Irrigation Company, Garfield County and the U.S. Forest Service.

“Once built, the new dam will restore full function to the Panguitch Lake ... while significantly improving long-term safety and structural integrity,” Tuesday’s release said.