A Breeze Airways flight takes off at the Provo Airport in Provo on March 12. The airline announced six new routes connecting Provo to airports in four different Western states.

Utahns will soon have another option to get to Las Vegas and a handful of other Western cities.

Breeze Airways announced six new routes involving Provo Airport beginning next year, including in five airports that it had previously not done business in and one without an active direct flight from Salt Lake City International Airport.

The new routes available from the state’s second-largest airport are:

California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport (Arcata-Eureka, California)

Eugene Airport (Oregon)

Hollywood Burbank Airport (Los Angeles)

Harry Reid International Airport (Las Vegas)

Tri-Cities Airport (Pasco-Tri-Cities, Washington)

Redmond Municipal Airport (Richmond-Bend, Oregon)

All of the new routes will be a mix of direct and one-stop/no change of plane routes, beginning between March 11-19, 2026.

The new service will offer alternatives for routes that require travelers to fly out of Salt Lake City, with one exception. California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport is currently unavailable among nonstop destinations from other Utah airports.

Flights temporarily start at $39-$49 one-way through a promotion that the Utah-based airline is running in celebration of the service expansion. It’s based on tickets purchased from now through Wednesday, July 23, for flights that will take place during the first month of service.

The expansion builds on the Utah-based airline’s efforts to connect “underserved cities” with “affordable, accessible air service.”

“With an expanded West Coast presence that connects travelers to our broader nationwide network, Breeze’s service will bring even more options and convenience to these underserved communities,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO, in a statement.

Breeze also reported that it just closed its second full quarter with an operating profit, which it believes is a “direct response” to a desire for an airline that blends the affordability of a low-cost airline with the “premium leisure” of pricier options — a mix that it seeks to provide.

Neeleman, who co-founded JetBlue, first announced he would be starting up the airline in Salt Lake City in 2019. Service began in 2021. Once the new service begins in March 2026, it will have over 300 routes in 76 cities and 34 states within its first four years.

“Our continued growth is evidence that our unique form of air travel ... is not only working, but highly desired by today’s travelers,” he added on Thursday.

The new flights also add to Provo Airport’s rapid growth. Over 2 million passengers have utilized the airport since its new terminal opened in 2022, exceeding all previous expectations.

The city broke ground on a three-year expansion project earlier this year to meet the demand. It will ultimately expand the airport from four to 10 gates.