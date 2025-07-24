People from the Consulate of Mexico float move through the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

The streets of downtown Salt Lake City were turned into a full-fledged celebration on Thursday morning, complete with clowns, floats, royalty, horses and history. As the oldest parade in Utah, and one of the oldest in the country, the Days of ’47 Parade is a historical tribute to all things Utah.

The parade was led by grand marshal President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was followed by over 100 entries, ranging from pioneer-themed handcart companies to candy-themed floats, high school marching bands and rodeo queens.

1 of 52 Viliami Nau, 14, from West Valley, with the Salt Lake Utah South Stake (Tongan) float, plays the drums during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 2 of 52 The Herriman Utah Mirabella Stake float is pictured during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 3 of 52 People look on as parade floats pass during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 4 of 52 Boys from the Salt Lake Utah South Stake (Tongan) float sleep on the grass before the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 5 of 52 A young rider with the Temple Stone Freighters stands on her saddle while riding in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 6 of 52 Girls with the Rushton View Stake float, dressed in pioneer outfits, walk in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 7 of 52 A rider with Utah Nuestra Señora performs a rope trick during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 8 of 52 Isabella Flores, 15, from Riverton, left, and Samantha Pineda, 13, from South Jordan, right, both talk with each other in front of the Rushton View Stake while they wait for the Days of ’47 Parade to start in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 9 of 52 A parade participant waves to paradegoers while walking with The National Society of The Sons of Utah Pioneers during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 10 of 52 A lady dressed in pioneer clothing rides a wagon and waves to onlookers during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 11 of 52 The Days of ’47 Royalty float is pictured during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 12 of 52 A Salt Lake City Police Department Motorcycle Squad officer rides a motorcycles during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 13 of 52 Miss Heilala 2024 Racheal Guttenbeil, center, leads the Liahona Brass Band and Dancers during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 14 of 52 Xander Moore spins Adelle Oates while they walk with The Days of ’47 Pioneer of Progress Winners in This Is The Place State Park Train during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 15 of 52 Salt Lake County council members Dea Theodore, left, and Laurie Stringham, right, both wave to onlookers during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 16 of 52 Salt Lake County council member Aimee Winder Newton waves to onlookers during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 17 of 52 Riders with the Copper Ridge Riders participate in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 18 of 52 Utah National Guard Brig. Gen. Keir Scoubes waves to paradegoers as the Utah National Guard takes part in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 19 of 52 The color guard from the Civil Air Patrol takes part in the the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 20 of 52 Pageant queens ride the Murray float during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 21 of 52 Utah National Guard Brig. Gen. Keir Scoubes waves to paradegoers as the Utah National Guard takes part in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 22 of 52 Paradegoers watch as floats pass during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 23 of 52 Miss Riverton, Olivia Dibble, waves to onlookers while riding the Riverton City float in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 24 of 52 Utah National Guard soldiers wave and salute paradegoers as the Utah National Guard takes part in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 25 of 52 A performer from On Pitch Performing Arts waves to paradegoers while riding the On Pitch Performing Arts’ float during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 26 of 52 A women walks with the Consulate of Mexico float during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 27 of 52 Miss Draper, Kamryn Stuart, waves to paradegoers while surrounded by her attendants on the Draper City float during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 28 of 52 Jason Summers helps prepare the Miracle of the Gulls float from the Sandy Utah Lone Peak Stake before the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 29 of 52 Miss Tooele royalty waves to paradegoers while on the Tooele City float during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 30 of 52 Swoop, the University of Utah mascot, rides a 1953 Chevy truck during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 31 of 52 Parade participants with the Temple Stone Freighters drive a wagon during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 32 of 52 The Sandy Lone Peak Stake float participates in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 33 of 52 The Utah Dimple Dell Stake float participates in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 34 of 52 The South Jordan Highland Park Stake float partipates in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 35 of 52 The West Jordan Maples Stake float participates in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 36 of 52 The Riverton Stake float participates in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 37 of 52 The Rushton View Stake float moves through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 38 of 52 The Centerville Utah South Stake float participates in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 39 of 52 The Salt Lake Granger West Stake float participates in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 40 of 52 Salt Lake Granite Park Stake float participates in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 41 of 52 The Riverton Stake float participates in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 42 of 52 The West Jordan River Stake float participates in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 43 of 52 The Farmington North Stake float participates in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne 44 of 52 The Farmington North Stake float moves through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 45 of 52 The Taylorsville North Central Stake float moves through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 46 of 52 The Herriman Utah Mirabella Stake float moves through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 47 of 52 The Salt Lake Holladay South Stake float moves through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 48 of 52 The Magna South Stake float moves through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 49 of 52 The Salt Lake Holladay South Stake float moves through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 50 of 52 The Salt Lake Holladay South Stake float moves through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 51 of 52 The Herriman Utah Mirabella Stake float moves through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 52 of 52 The Riverton Stake float moves through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The streets were lined with families of all ages eager to celebrate the arrival of the pioneers to the Salt Lake Valley in 1847. Some camped out the night before to save their coveted parade spot.

“This is an annual tradition for at least 40 years,” said Carolyn Mellen, a grandmother with a campout family. “I think it’s history. The kids need to know what their ancestors did.”

“I come every year. It’s a family tradition,” said paradegoer Rachel VanBibber, accompanied by her children. “I think it’s (the next generation’s) heritage. It’s really important that they know where they come from and why the state was founded. It’s important to carry out the story.”

Rachel’s son, Cam VanBibber, was bursting with excitement to be at the parade.

“I’m excited to see the motorcycles,” Cam said.

People watch as a Salt Lake City fire engine drives by in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Other children screamed with excitement at seeing real-life princesses, particularly the Days of ’47 royalty. With a pioneer heritage, each member of the royalty dedicates her time to serving the people of Salt Lake City and Utah. Queen Ellie Simmons and her attendants, Megan Haynie and Jacquelyn Bazinet, have loved being a part of the pioneer-style festivities.

“It’s fun to see everybody and honor the pioneer heritage as a community. When does that ever happen?” Bazinet said. “It’s 2025, and we are still celebrating something that happened 200 years ago. We still keep it alive.”

Simmons added, “There is definitely a different feeling around Pioneer Day. It’s different than any other holiday. This week, I’ve personally been remembering my ancestors and my pioneer heritage, which has made a little fire in me. I’ve seen that come to life when we’re doing events like this.”

Related A gathering of community at the Deseret News Marathon

The royalty’s float showcased the miracle of the seagulls, representing the California seagulls that ate the crop-destroying crickets in 1848. Through their float, they got to share a piece of Utah’s history with the children eager to take pictures and chat with the women.

Other floats showcased the pioneer spirit, spreading worldwide, the Tree of Life, the building of the Salt Lake Temple, Archibald Gardner’s legacy and that of Norwegian immigrants.

The Salt Lake Monument Park Stake float moves through the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Those riding in smaller cars also had a story to share.

For Dennis Nielsen, the parade was a special opportunity for him to share his past. The restored 1956 Chevy that Dennis drove was a replica of the first car he received from his parents when he turned 16, down to the stitching on the bench seat. Adam, Dennis’ son, found the car and restored it through the stories his dad would tell about the car.

“It was a pleasure to drive it. It was a surprise; the day I turned 16 was when I got it,” Dennis reminisced.

For others, the parade was an opportunity to share stories about their direct ancestors crossing the plains to reach the Salt Lake Valley. Laura Anderson, executive director of the Mormon Battalion Association, took the chance to share about her ancestors who were a part of the Willie Handcart Company.

“It doesn’t really matter whether you have pioneer ancestry or you are just a member of the church. It’s all of our history,” Anderson said regarding members of the Church of Jesus Christ. “It’s not just if you happen to have someone who goes back that far.”

1 of 41 The Salt Lake Utah South Stake (Tongan) float moves through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 2 of 41 Christen Snow, from Bountiful, braids the hair of her niece Lily Webb, 6, from Farmington, at the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 3 of 41 Mia Mae puts on wings at the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 4 of 41 The Mormon Battalion Association moves through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 5 of 41 Ray Pickup, Days of '47 president, appears in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 6 of 41 The Salt Lake City Police Department Motorcycle Squad rides in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 7 of 41 The Salt Lake City Police Department Motorcycle Squad rides in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 8 of 41 The Mormon Battalion Association moves through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 9 of 41 The Sons of Utah Pioneers moves through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 10 of 41 The Sons of Utah Pioneers moves through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 11 of 41 Lanichee Smethurst looks on as runners finish before the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 12 of 41 Maddie Farnsworth holds her 6-month-old son, Kolter Farnsworth, at the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 13 of 41 The Utah Pipe Band moves through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 14 of 41 The Utah Pipe Band moves through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 15 of 41 The Utah Pipe Band moves through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 16 of 41 The West Valley City float moves through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 17 of 41 Temple Stone Freighters move through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 18 of 41 Temple Stone Freighters move through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 19 of 41 Temple Stone Freighters move through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 20 of 41 Elder W. Craig Zwick and Scott Zwick, Days of '47 board of directors, appear in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 21 of 41 Brian Redd, Salt Lake City Chief of Police, appears in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 22 of 41 People from the First Tongan Christian Church band wave flags in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 23 of 41 People from the Days of '47 Pioneer of Progress Winners in This is the Place State Park Train wave to the crowd in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 24 of 41 A Copper Ridge Rider appears in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 25 of 41 The Riverton float moves through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 26 of 41 Goldie Larson, 9, watches as the Utah National Guard drives by in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 27 of 41 Rosie Rivera, Salt Lake County sheriff, appears in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 28 of 41 The Salt Lake Monument Park Stake float moves through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 29 of 41 Horses from Drage Second Chance Ranch appear in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 30 of 41 The University of Utah 1953 Ford truck appears in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 31 of 41 The On Pitch Performing Arts float moves through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 32 of 41 The Copper Hills High School band performs in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 33 of 41 The American Heritage School float moves through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 34 of 41 The Davis High School band performs in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 35 of 41 People watch as the Salt Lake City Fire Engine drives by in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 36 of 41 The Liahona Band performs in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 37 of 41 People from the Consulate of Mexico float move through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 38 of 41 From left, Grace Horrocks, 8; Madi Maughan, 11; and Rosie Yorgason, 10, watch the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 39 of 41 The West Jordan High School Band performs in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 40 of 41 People from the Salt Lake Utah South Tongan Stake float walk through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 41 of 41 The American Heritage School float moves through the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Various awards were also presented to the floats, many the result of the float preview party held earlier this week. Each entry in the parade was truly a tribute to Utah’s pioneer history and bright future ahead.

This year’s theme was Pioneer Spirit — Pioneer Strong. The following awards were presented to floats:

Days of ’47 Sweepstakes Award: Holladay South Stake

Holladay South Stake Brigham Young Award: West Jordan River Stake

West Jordan River Stake Utah Award: Salt Lake Monument Park Stake

Salt Lake Monument Park Stake Theme Award: West Jordan Maples Stake

West Jordan Maples Stake Governor Award: Taylorsville City

Taylorsville City Pioneers Award: Sons of the Utah Pioneers

Sons of the Utah Pioneers Legacy Award: Herriman Mirabella Stake

Herriman Mirabella Stake Community Award: Bountiful Central Stake

Bountiful Central Stake Outstanding Animation Award: Farmington North Stake

Farmington North Stake Mayor’s Award: American Heritage School

American Heritage School Daughters of the Utah Pioneers Award: Sandy Utah Lone Peak Stake

Sandy Utah Lone Peak Stake Beehive Award: Consulate of Mexico in Salt Lake City

Consulate of Mexico in Salt Lake City People’s Choice Award: West Jordan River Oaks Stake

West Jordan River Oaks Stake President’s Award: Sons of Norway

Sons of Norway Judge’s Choice Award: Sandy Dimple Dell Stake

Sandy Dimple Dell Stake Spirit of Faith: South Jordan Highland Park Stake

South Jordan Highland Park Stake Ensign Award: Taylorsville North Central Stake

Taylorsville North Central Stake Captain’s Award: Salt Lake City South Tongan Stake