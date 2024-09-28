Brad Wilcox, director of the National Marriage Project at the University of Virginia, is featured in a Deseret News video talking about the marriage paradox.

There is a marriage paradox, says Brad Wilcox, director of the National Marriage Project at the University of Virginia.

On the one hand, about 1 in 3 young adults today will never marry. And that’s bad news because the science — the data on the benefits of marriage — overwhelmingly reveal the benefits of marriage.

“It looks like marriage matters you know, more than ever, for both kids and for adults. And so that’s the paradox, that we have this institution that’s kind of incredibly valuable on the one hand. And then we also see at the same time, people are not heading into marriage at the same rates as they were 30, 40, 50 years ago,” said Wilcox, author of the book, “Get Married: Why Americans Must Defy the Elites, Force Strong Families, and Save Civilization.”

Today, Brad Wilcox makes the economic, emotional and spiritual case for marriage.