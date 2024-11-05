In Deseret News video, titled “Why trusting our elections matters,” former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert says he believes there is great benefit to having “an attitude that we can trust the election process” — which has existed since the inception of the United States.

As millions of U.S. citizens cast ballots on Nov. 5, 2024, Former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert spoke to the Deseret News about election security.

Herbert said he often talks to people who look at the U.S. election system and say, “somebody is trying to steal the election” or “somebody is cheating.”

“And that not true,” he said.

In addition to serving as Utah governor from 2009 to 2021, Herbert is also a former county commissioner and lieutenant governor who oversaw the administration of dozens of elections in Utah.

Herbert, who started an institute at Utah Valley University called the Gary Herbert Institute of Public Policy, said he has studied if elections in Utah are trustworthy.

“The answer from the research is absolutely yes.”