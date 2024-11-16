The Rev. Theresa Dear takes a selfie with President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during his 100th birthday celebration at the Little Theatre of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Sarah Jane Weaver
By Sarah Jane Weaver
Sarah Jane Weaver is editor of the Deseret News.

Theresa A. Dear, a national board member of the NAACP and a Deseret News columnist, visited Salt Lake City in September to attend the 100th birthday celebration of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

While in town she joined a Deseret News “yellow couch” video conversation about unity.

Related
Perspective: Dear Kamala

In this video, titled “Theresa Dear speaks on unity and reconciliation,” she talks about unifying a divided nation and how her faith has influenced her life and actions.

”When we can have a coming together in conversation, I believe that is when walls begin to break down,” she said. “That is when barriers are broken down. That is when there is a sense of reconciliation.”

View Comments

It is incumbent to exercise patience and understanding — as well as courage — “to ask someone about their journey and their story and their history and their family, because there are so many religions, there are so many complexions and hues and colors in this country and there is some much coming together.”

Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.