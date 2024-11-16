The Rev. Theresa Dear takes a selfie with President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during his 100th birthday celebration at the Little Theatre of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Theresa A. Dear, a national board member of the NAACP and a Deseret News columnist, visited Salt Lake City in September to attend the 100th birthday celebration of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

While in town she joined a Deseret News “yellow couch” video conversation about unity.

In this video, titled “Theresa Dear speaks on unity and reconciliation,” she talks about unifying a divided nation and how her faith has influenced her life and actions.

”When we can have a coming together in conversation, I believe that is when walls begin to break down,” she said. “That is when barriers are broken down. That is when there is a sense of reconciliation.”

It is incumbent to exercise patience and understanding — as well as courage — “to ask someone about their journey and their story and their history and their family, because there are so many religions, there are so many complexions and hues and colors in this country and there is some much coming together.”