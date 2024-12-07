University of Utah President Taylor Randall is featured in Deseret News video titled, "We have to inspire."
Sarah Jane Weaver
By Sarah Jane Weaver
Sarah Jane Weaver is editor of the Deseret News.

During a time of declining public confidence in higher education, University of Utah President Taylor Randall shares the importance of “use-inspired research” to improve the campus experience for incoming students.

”We have seen of any American institution, a greater loss of confidence in higher education than any other, whether it be the military or police or Supreme Court. And so I always talk about us needing to pivot, somewhat. And I always say instead of teaching, we now have to inspire people.”

In this Deseret News video, titled “We have to inspire,” Randall says universities have to show “a path into careers and life” that will lead to happiness and hope.

Randall said his role as university president has also given “extraordinary hope” for the future of humankind.

“When I see both the inventions that are occurring on my campus, but also the energy and the vibrancy of the next generation. I sleep easy at night,” he says.

