Weber State

Utah quarterback Charlie Brewer warms up during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Sept. 2, 2021.
College Football
Where do players end up when they enter the transfer portal?
Player movement has becoming a defining feature of modern college football, but how does it work out for the athletes?
By Trent Wood
Feb 22, 2022 12 p.m. MST
The Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl Feb. 13.
NFL
What Utah ties could have the greatest impact in Super Bowl? 5 key storylines
The Lombardi Trophy will be on the line when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams play in Super Bowl 2022. A pair of Utah ties could play key roles.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 12, 2022 6:26 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Eric Weddle (20) waves after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
These Utah ties are fighting for a spot in the Super Bowl
Both NFL conference championship games feature prominent Utah ties trying to make Super Bowl LVI, with Utah, BYU and Utah State represented.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 29, 2022 1 p.m. MST
San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) is assisted by team staff after suffering an injury.
NFL
How serious is Fred Warner’s injury?
Former BYU star helps 49ers upset Cowboys in NFL wild-card playoff matchup before leaving in fourth quarter with ankle injury.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 16, 2022 10:10 p.m. MST
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.
NFL
Star Lotulelei makes first career playoff sack in Bills’ wild-card game against Patriots
Former University of Utah standout Star Lotulelei is no stranger to the playoffs, but he had a postseason first with his first playoff sack for the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 15, 2022 7:56 p.m. MST
Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss, wearing jersey No. 20, walks out of the locker room before an NFL football game.
NFL
How to watch NFL wild-card weekend: Key storylines and names to know
There are six wild-card round games this weekend, and one of the top Utah storylines to follow is a matchup that involves players from BYU, Utah and Weber State.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 14, 2022 7:43 p.m. MST
San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner is one of 34 Utah ties in this year’s NFL playoffs.
NFL
Which Utah ties are headed to the NFL playoffs this year? Here’s a look at all 34 players
There are plenty of Utah ties in this year’s NFL playoffs, with BYU, Utah, Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah and several Utah high schools represented in the postseason.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 9, 2022 10:32 p.m. MST
NFL Network analyst Mike Giardi, right, interviews New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy.
NFL
Kyle Van Noy among Utah ties who helped their teams qualify for NFL playoffs in Week 17
Plus, a roundup of how Utah ties performed during the penultimate week of the regular season.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 3, 2022 9:33 p.m. MST
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) rushes for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
Zach Wilson’s record-breaking run highlights Utah ties performances during NFL’s Week 16
Zach Wilson beat fellow rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday, but it was Wilson’s running ability that stood out from the matchup of No. 1 and No. 2 draft picks.
By Brandon Judd
Dec 27, 2021 2:03 p.m. MST
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson, middle right, is tackled at the goal line by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kevin Givens, middle, and middle linebacker Fred Warner, right, during an NFL game.
NFL
Tyler Huntley had a big game, so did Fred Warner. What other Utah ties shined during NFL’s Week 15?
Several Utah ties made a significant impact during Week 15 of the NFL season. Here’s a look at how local ties performed.
By Brandon Judd
Dec 21, 2021 4:23 p.m. MST
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth, wearing white, looks to pass the ball
Utah State Basketball
Steven Ashworth carries Utah State over Weber State 95-80
Steven Ashworth had a career-high 27 points as Utah State beat Weber State 95-80 on Wednesday night.
By Associated Press
Dec 15, 2021 10:33 p.m. MST
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
Can Tyler Huntley lead the Baltimore Ravens to the playoffs if needed?
How former Utah star quarterback Tyler Huntley performed in his latest effort in relief of Lamar Jackson, plus a roundup of all Utah ties during the NFL’s Week 14.
By Brandon Judd
Dec 14, 2021 3 p.m. MST
merlin_832125.jpg
NFL
What others said about Daniel Sorensen’s latest pick-six (plus NFL Week 13 Utah ties roundup)
Daniel Sorensen, the eight-year NFL veteran, has struggled at times this season for the Kansas City Chiefs, but his pick-six Sunday symbolized a resurgence not only for himself but the Chiefs defense.
By Brandon Judd
Dec 7, 2021 1:45 p.m. MST
Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53).
NFL
Kyle Van Noy just had his best performance of the season (plus NFL Week 10 Utah ties roundup)
The former BYU linebacking star had five tackles, a forced fumble and a sack in the New England Patriots’ 45-7 blowout win over the Cleveland Browns.
By Brandon Judd
Nov 15, 2021 3:02 p.m. MST
_V2_0551.JPG
Sports
BYU men win, Utah, SUU and Weber State elevate in NCAA cross-country regional
Cougar men finish first as BYU women coast to third-place finish in NCAA Cross Country Regional
By Dick Harmon
Nov 12, 2021 6 p.m. MST
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
How Taysom Hill was utilized offensively by Saints in his return (plus Week 9 Utah ties roundup)
After missing the New Orleans Saints’ past two games with a concussion, Taysom Hill returned to action Sunday, albeit with a new quarterback he’s backing up.
By Brandon Judd
Nov 8, 2021 6 p.m. MST
AP21136711580775.jpg
College Football
A conference reportedly just invited four schools to join
Conference USA has lost 11 of its 14 teams to conference realignment, but hopes to add Liberty, New Mexico State, Sam Houston State and Jacksonville State.
By Trent Wood
Nov 3, 2021 6:54 p.m. MDT
New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) celebrates in the second half as they defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
How Utah ties performed during Week 8 of the NFL season
Several Utah ties made a significant impact during Week 8 of the NFL season.
By Brandon Judd
Nov 1, 2021 3:06 p.m. MDT
Marshall is reportedly headed to the Sun Belt Conference.
College Football
The latest domino has reportedly fallen in conference realignment
Marshall, one of the key remaining Conference USA teams, has elected to join the Sun Belt Conference
By Trent Wood
Oct 29, 2021 12:05 p.m. MDT
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., left, is tackled by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner.
NFL
Fred Warner on the 49ers’ 4-game skid: ‘We’re going to figure this thing out’ (plus Week 7 Utah ties roundup)
The former BYU star linebacker had one of his better games this season, but San Francisco fell for the fourth straight game, losing 30-18 to the Indianapolis Colts.
By Brandon Judd
Oct 25, 2021 2:10 p.m. MDT
Utah Jazz part owner Dwyane Wade, wearing a suit, talks with Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade, former Weber State star Damian Lillard named to NBA’s 75th anniversary team
Two players with local ties, Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade, who played the majority of his career with the Miami Heat, and Weber State product Damian Lillard, were named among the 75 greatest players to ever play the game on Thursday.
By Joe Coles
Oct 21, 2021 6:30 p.m. MDT
Southern Utah guard John Knight III and the Thunderbirds are picked to finish first in the Big Sky Conference this season.
Sports
Southern Utah, Weber State are the teams to beat in Big Sky Conference basketball
Two Utah schools are expected to be the class of the Big Sky Conference in men’s basketball this season.
By Brandon Judd
Oct 21, 2021 12:49 p.m. MDT
Utah State head coach Blake Anderson runs onto the field with his players before an NCAA college football game against Washington State.
College Football
Could a coach with Utah ties fill the Washington State vacancy?
Several names familiar to Utahns were mentioned as potential candidates to replace Nick Rolovich, including Utah State’s Blake Anderson, Weber State’s Jay Hill and former BYU assistant Jeff Grimes.
By Brandon Judd
Oct 19, 2021 3 p.m. MDT
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick scores a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
How Utah ties performed during Week 6 of the NFL season
Several players made a significant impact during Week 6 of the NFL season.
By Brandon Judd
Oct 18, 2021 7 p.m. MDT
New York Giants running back Devontae Booker stretches to reach the end zone for a touchdown.
NFL
Devontae Booker thrust into lead back role with Saquon Barkley injury. How did he do?
The former University of Utah star running back took over as the Giants’ lead back Sunday after Saquon Barkley left with an ankle injury during the first quarter against Dallas.
By Brandon Judd
Oct 11, 2021 11:40 a.m. MDT
l to r: Mercury Group president Kevin Trost, Oncoor founder Brian Fagan, Alex Barcello, Zoe Simpson and Jesse Christiansen.
Sports
How this BYU grad is getting college athletes across the country paid
In the three months since the NCAA began allowing student-athletes to be paid for the use of their NIL, Brian Fagan has helped more than 50 players sign deals with local and national brands.
By Jay Drew
Oct 6, 2021 8 p.m. MDT
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) passes against the Tennessee Titans.
NFL
Zach Wilson, Taysom Hill put their physical skills on display in NFL’s Week 4
How physically gifted are the former BYU quarterbacks? The NFL world got a first-hand glimpse during Sunday’s Week 4 action.
By Brandon Judd
Oct 4, 2021 7 p.m. MDT
Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss runs past Washington Football Team’s Cole Holcomb for a touchdown.
NFL
Zack Moss picked a perfect time for a breakout game (plus Week 3 Utah ties roundup)
“I’m seeing a hungry football player, and I love it,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said after former Utah star Zack Moss accounted for 91 yards and a touchdown Sunday.
By Brandon Judd
Sept 27, 2021 3:57 p.m. MDT
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, right, throws under pressure from New England Patriots’ Joejuan Williams during an NFL game.
NFL
What to make of Zach Wilson’s four-interception day?
The former BYU quarterback threw four interceptions and no touchdowns in his second career start for the New York Jets, a 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots.
By Brandon Judd
Sept 20, 2021 5 p.m. MDT
Former Weber State coach Neil McCarthy calls out instructions to his players.
Weber State
Former Weber State basketball coach Neil McCarthy dies at 81
Former Weber State men’s basketball coach Neil McCarthy passed away on Saturday at age 81, dying of natural causes. McCarthy was Weber State’s men’s basketball coach from 1974 to 1985.
By Joe Coles
Sept 20, 2021 4:40 p.m. MDT
Weber State faces James Madison in a game that pits two top 10 FCS programs.
Weber State
5 reasons to watch Weber State vs. James Madison
Weber State coach Jay Hill and the No. 9 Wildcats face a significant challenge — and a unique opportunity — with No. 3-ranked James Madison coming to town.
By Brandon Judd
Sept 17, 2021 6 p.m. MDT
Baltimore Ravens running back Ty’Son Williams runs past Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward before scoring a touchdown.
NFL
What Ty’Son Williams showed in his first NFL start (plus Week 1 Utah ties roundup)
The former BYU running back had a highlight reel touchdown and accounted for 94 total yards in the Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brandon Judd
Sept 14, 2021 8:20 p.m. MDT
Dixie State University in St. George is pictured on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Utah
How did Utah colleges fare on U.S. News rankings?
The 2022 U.S. News college rankings are out. Some of Utah’s standouts: U.’s video game design program; the U.’s physician assistant program and Snow College, ranked 7th among public colleges in the West.
By Marjorie Cortez
Sept 13, 2021 6:51 p.m. MDT
AP21254759716696.jpg
College Football
6 takeaways from the weekend in college football
History was made over the weekend and it wasn’t just BYU over Utah, though the Cougars’ win won’t be forgotten any time soon.
By Trent Wood
Sept 12, 2021 2:30 p.m. MDT
Brandon Kida, wearing a grey hat and a red polo, tees off
Sports
Brandon Kida leads Utah alumni to win in first University Cup at Sand Hollow
Golf week begins at Southern Utah’s Sand Hollow Resort with University Cup finale
By Dick Harmon
Sept 7, 2021 7:22 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando, wearing a black jersey and shorts, organizes his defense.
Sports
Nick Rimando, Haloti Ngata headline 2021 Utah Sports Hall of Fame class
Nick Rimando, Haloti Ngata, Jay Don Blake, Courtney Young Johnson and Teri Okelberry Spiers will be inducted on Sept. 20.
By Joe Coles
Sept 7, 2021 3:41 p.m. MDT
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) during the second half of an NFL preseason game.
NFL
What BYU, Utah and Utah State ties have signed to NFL practice squads?
Among the 15 Utah ties who have either officially or reportedly signed to an NFL practice squad as of Wednesday are three rookies from BYU.
By Brandon Judd
Sept 2, 2021 10:05 p.m. MDT
Utah Utes coach Kyle Whittingham, right, and Weber State Wildcats coach Jay Hill talk before game in Salt Lake City.
Utah Football
Utah-Weber State game may feel like old home week, but will be all business
There are connections galore between Utah and Weber State in season opener — but when the whistle blows don’t expect things to be warm and fuzzy.
By Jeff Call
Sept 1, 2021 2:45 p.m. MDT
Washington Football Team wide receiver Dax Milne (84) runs during an NFL preseason game.
NFL
These 53 NFL players with Utah ties made initial regular-season rosters
There has been an upward trend of Utah ties making opening 53-man active rosters in recent years.
By Brandon Judd
Sept 1, 2021 8 a.m. MDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Chris Wilcox (29) during the second half of an NFL preseason game.
NFL
Utah NFL ties cuts tracker: 25 Utah ties among cuts for initial regular-season rosters
The Deseret News is tracking all Utah ties cut during NFL training camp in the lead-up to the start of the 2021 regular season.
By Brandon Judd
Aug 31, 2021 6:03 p.m. MDT
Fans return to Memorial Stadium during game between Illinois and Nebraska Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill.
College Football
College football in front of full houses signals return to normalcy — sort of
Utes, Cougars, Aggies and Wildcats usher in new seasons this week, hoping the craziness of 2020 season is behind them for good.
By Doug Robinson
Aug 31, 2021 3:35 p.m. MDT
merlin_167735.jpg
College Football
Could a bunch of college football coaches with Utah ties have different jobs next season?
Yahoo’s Pete Thamel wrote a four-part series in recent days giving a primer of what could be expected during the coaching carousel.
By Ryan McDonald
Aug 29, 2021 1:15 p.m. MDT
Utah State football coach Gary Andersen. shown in action during spring camp in Logan, is now joining the Weber State staff.
Weber State
Gary Andersen is back in the coaching business
The former Utah State head coach will be an advisor with Jay Hill’s program at Weber State.
By Brandon Judd
Aug 27, 2021 1:16 p.m. MDT
Utah quarterback Charlie Brewer rolls out at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City during fall camp.
College Football
2021 college football: Utes in the Rose Bowl and other bold predictions
The transfer portal has produced plenty of quick fixes for Utah, BYU and Utah State.
By Dick Harmon
Aug 26, 2021 9 p.m. MDT
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard acknowledges the crowd.
Weber State
Damian Lillard says he’s not leaving the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason
By Ryan McDonald
Aug 26, 2021 9:33 a.m. MDT
United States’ Damian Lillard drives to the basket over France’s Rudy Gobert
Olympics
Team USA beats Rudy Gobert and France to win gold; Joe Ingles, Australia win bronze
Damian Lillard, playing in his first Olympics, scored 11 points while reportedly playing through an abdomen injury as the United States beat Rudy Gobert and France 87-82 to take home the gold medal.
By Joe Coles
Aug 7, 2021 2:26 p.m. MDT
Damian Lillard drives around Jock Landale
Olympics
Team USA beats Joe Ingles and Australia. Next, they will face Rudy Gobert and France for gold
The United States flipped the switch in the third quarter, outscoring Australia 32-10 to advance to the gold medal game, where the USA will face Rudy Gobert and France.
By Joe Coles
Aug 5, 2021 3:14 p.m. MDT
