Player movement has becoming a defining feature of modern college football, but how does it work out for the athletes?
The Lombardi Trophy will be on the line when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams play in Super Bowl 2022. A pair of Utah ties could play key roles.
Both NFL conference championship games feature prominent Utah ties trying to make Super Bowl LVI, with Utah, BYU and Utah State represented.
Former BYU star helps 49ers upset Cowboys in NFL wild-card playoff matchup before leaving in fourth quarter with ankle injury.
Former University of Utah standout Star Lotulelei is no stranger to the playoffs, but he had a postseason first with his first playoff sack for the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.
There are six wild-card round games this weekend, and one of the top Utah storylines to follow is a matchup that involves players from BYU, Utah and Weber State.
There are plenty of Utah ties in this year’s NFL playoffs, with BYU, Utah, Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah and several Utah high schools represented in the postseason.
Plus, a roundup of how Utah ties performed during the penultimate week of the regular season.
Zach Wilson beat fellow rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday, but it was Wilson’s running ability that stood out from the matchup of No. 1 and No. 2 draft picks.
Several Utah ties made a significant impact during Week 15 of the NFL season. Here’s a look at how local ties performed.
Steven Ashworth had a career-high 27 points as Utah State beat Weber State 95-80 on Wednesday night.
How former Utah star quarterback Tyler Huntley performed in his latest effort in relief of Lamar Jackson, plus a roundup of all Utah ties during the NFL’s Week 14.
Daniel Sorensen, the eight-year NFL veteran, has struggled at times this season for the Kansas City Chiefs, but his pick-six Sunday symbolized a resurgence not only for himself but the Chiefs defense.
The former BYU linebacking star had five tackles, a forced fumble and a sack in the New England Patriots’ 45-7 blowout win over the Cleveland Browns.
Cougar men finish first as BYU women coast to third-place finish in NCAA Cross Country Regional
After missing the New Orleans Saints’ past two games with a concussion, Taysom Hill returned to action Sunday, albeit with a new quarterback he’s backing up.
Conference USA has lost 11 of its 14 teams to conference realignment, but hopes to add Liberty, New Mexico State, Sam Houston State and Jacksonville State.
Several Utah ties made a significant impact during Week 8 of the NFL season.
Marshall, one of the key remaining Conference USA teams, has elected to join the Sun Belt Conference
Fred Warner on the 49ers’ 4-game skid: ‘We’re going to figure this thing out’ (plus Week 7 Utah ties roundup)
The former BYU star linebacker had one of his better games this season, but San Francisco fell for the fourth straight game, losing 30-18 to the Indianapolis Colts.
Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade, former Weber State star Damian Lillard named to NBA’s 75th anniversary team
Two players with local ties, Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade, who played the majority of his career with the Miami Heat, and Weber State product Damian Lillard, were named among the 75 greatest players to ever play the game on Thursday.
Two Utah schools are expected to be the class of the Big Sky Conference in men’s basketball this season.
Several names familiar to Utahns were mentioned as potential candidates to replace Nick Rolovich, including Utah State’s Blake Anderson, Weber State’s Jay Hill and former BYU assistant Jeff Grimes.
Several players made a significant impact during Week 6 of the NFL season.
The former University of Utah star running back took over as the Giants’ lead back Sunday after Saquon Barkley left with an ankle injury during the first quarter against Dallas.
In the three months since the NCAA began allowing student-athletes to be paid for the use of their NIL, Brian Fagan has helped more than 50 players sign deals with local and national brands.
How physically gifted are the former BYU quarterbacks? The NFL world got a first-hand glimpse during Sunday’s Week 4 action.
“I’m seeing a hungry football player, and I love it,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said after former Utah star Zack Moss accounted for 91 yards and a touchdown Sunday.
The former BYU quarterback threw four interceptions and no touchdowns in his second career start for the New York Jets, a 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots.
Former Weber State men’s basketball coach Neil McCarthy passed away on Saturday at age 81, dying of natural causes. McCarthy was Weber State’s men’s basketball coach from 1974 to 1985.
Weber State coach Jay Hill and the No. 9 Wildcats face a significant challenge — and a unique opportunity — with No. 3-ranked James Madison coming to town.
The former BYU running back had a highlight reel touchdown and accounted for 94 total yards in the Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
The 2022 U.S. News college rankings are out. Some of Utah’s standouts: U.’s video game design program; the U.’s physician assistant program and Snow College, ranked 7th among public colleges in the West.
History was made over the weekend and it wasn’t just BYU over Utah, though the Cougars’ win won’t be forgotten any time soon.
Golf week begins at Southern Utah’s Sand Hollow Resort with University Cup finale
Nick Rimando, Haloti Ngata, Jay Don Blake, Courtney Young Johnson and Teri Okelberry Spiers will be inducted on Sept. 20.
Among the 15 Utah ties who have either officially or reportedly signed to an NFL practice squad as of Wednesday are three rookies from BYU.
There are connections galore between Utah and Weber State in season opener — but when the whistle blows don’t expect things to be warm and fuzzy.
There has been an upward trend of Utah ties making opening 53-man active rosters in recent years.
The Deseret News is tracking all Utah ties cut during NFL training camp in the lead-up to the start of the 2021 regular season.
Utes, Cougars, Aggies and Wildcats usher in new seasons this week, hoping the craziness of 2020 season is behind them for good.
Yahoo’s Pete Thamel wrote a four-part series in recent days giving a primer of what could be expected during the coaching carousel.
The former Utah State head coach will be an advisor with Jay Hill’s program at Weber State.
The transfer portal has produced plenty of quick fixes for Utah, BYU and Utah State.
Damian Lillard, playing in his first Olympics, scored 11 points while reportedly playing through an abdomen injury as the United States beat Rudy Gobert and France 87-82 to take home the gold medal.
The United States flipped the switch in the third quarter, outscoring Australia 32-10 to advance to the gold medal game, where the USA will face Rudy Gobert and France.