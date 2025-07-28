BYU and Utah Utes players prepare during a game held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2024.

Seasons are upon us.

The triumphs, letdown losses, all that traffic, tailgating, rare stadium Saturdays in the autumn and a lot of late-night made-for-TV games that are sometimes really made for TV.

It’s all coming.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Our in-state football teams begin fall camp in the coming days, and but for the cheerleaders, pep bands and overpriced concessions, we are about as prepared as can be for our American ritual of fall football.

Here’s what’s cookin’.

Utah

In Salt Lake City, New Mexico transfer quarterback Devon Dampier rode into town on the back of offensive coordinator Jason Beck. The job for both these men is to resurrect Utah’s offense, make it a force, and marry it to an outstanding defense.

The good news for Beck and Dampier is Utah’s offensive line has two linemen in Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu who are fighting just as hard to duplicate or surpass historic attention earned by former Utes 2003 first-round tackle Jordan Gross and 2010 second-rounder Zane Beadles.

Beck is capable. So is Dampier. But can they adjust to the Big 12 size and speed of defenders? Will Dampier be able to extend plays with his legs? When Beck was at Virginia with Bronco Mendenhall, he was a proven offensive coach at the P4 level, but will he find enough backfield help in Washington State transfer Wayshawn Parker with the departure of 1,000-yard rusher Micah Bernard?

Downfield, will the cadre of wide receivers who arrived to Salt Lake City via the transfer portal be the game-busting, chain-mover Beck and Dampier need to get the Utes chugging to paydirt?

When the Utes get to the red zone, will Kyle Whittingham raise his arms in celebration or shake his head in frustration?

Finally, how will the Ute defense adjust to the change in Rule 7-1-5-a-4&5, that prohibits defensive movement/disconcerting signals?

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake and Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham hug after the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. BYU won 22-21. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU

In Provo, head coach Kalani Sitake got a contract extension, retained his coaching staff, upgraded his strength and conditioning room and took advantage of Big 12 resources to post an encouraging top-20 recruiting class for 2026.

But can he duplicate an 11-2 (2024) season without Jake Retzlaff?

Can he improve his clock management and his use of timeouts and make quicker substitutions? Those would seem easier to fix than winning 11 games.

Will freshman QB Bear Bachmeier overtake Treyson Bourguet as he chases McCae Hillstead, who’s expected to take the first snaps as QB1 on Day 1 of camp?

Related Who College Football 26 thinks will win the Big 12 this season

How much playing time will linebacker Ace Kaufusi see after he made it hard for coaches to keep him off the field?

Is Big 12 tackle-for-loss king Isaiah Glasker being overlooked by preseason pundits who rank the league’s best defenders?

Will Aaron Roderick find a way to get Utah Utes transfer tight end Carsen Ryan 50 to 60 touches? What’s the over/under?

How conservative will BYU’s staff be in fall practice and the first two games of the season with starting running back LJ Martin?

Who is going to replace the immensely talented playmaker and tackler Jakob Robinson in Jernaro Gilford’s secondary?

Utah State

In Logan, Bronco Mendenhall completed his homeward trek from Virginia to Albuquerque and now Cache Valley, creeping ever closer to his ranch in Kalispell, Montana.

The key for Mendenhall, as it was at New Mexico, is to cobble together defense so the Aggies can prevent a team like New Mexico from scoring 50 and Wyoming 49 points.

This is what Mendenhall does. He finds a way.

Will Mendenhall be able to use his short honeymoon time thus far to establish discipline and accountability to the Aggie defenders, enough to make a mark in the Mountain West?

First-year Utah State head coach Bronco Mendenhall looks on during spring camp in Logan. | Utah State Athletics

Will QB Bryson Barnes be able to give Mendenhall’s defense enough help to have a .500 season and sniff at a bowl game?

Going to a bowl after a four-win season in 2024 would be a respectable goal for Mendenhall in his first year. But it means taking care of business against Wyoming, Air Force, Nevada, Hawaii and New Mexico, while getting at least one or two wins against the upper tier of the league in Boise State, San Jose State, UNLV and Fresno State.

USU’s nonconference challenge is not filled with cupcakes. Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and McNeese State could be painful, and the SEC experience could be costly blood money.

USU needs a steady iron hand after a rough ride with its coaching changes and transfer defections. Can Mendenhall do his magic at Maverik Stadium?

Weber State

In Ogden, head coach Mickey Mental has his work cut out for him right out of the chute.

What will happen after Weber State opens with top-ranked James Madison, Arizona of the Big 12 and talent-laden McNeese State?

To prepare, Mental made an emphasis in the offseason on a “cultural change,” which meant getting butts in gear using the weight room, running and conditioning under strength coach Michah Cloward.

How will returning QB Richie Munoz establish chemistry with Jacob Sharp and Jayleen Record and how big a factor can running backs Damon Bankston and Adrian Cormier be? Averaging 24 points a game in 2024, the Wildcats will need far more offensive production from Munoz and company.

Weber State coach Mickey Mental inherited a great foundation left behind by former head coach Jay Hill. | Weber State Athletics

The Wildcats will need to be stout in the trenches, and it begins with returning blockers Gavin Ortega and Colter May. Ortega, a 6-foot-5, 350-pounder must be a force if Munoz has a chance to keep healthy and direct the offense. Can the Wildcat youth on the O-line grow up fast?

When you come off a four-win season, it usually means defensive challenges and this is where linemen Brayden Wilson and Keahnist Thompson must shine.

Defensive coordinator Joe Dale has a strong D-line to work with, but can he get his linebackers and secondary tuned up to support his strength in the trenches?

Utah Tech

In St. George, former Stanford defensive coordinator Lance Anderson has good news and bad news as head coach for Utah Tech. The good is that he’s gaining support, fans and resources are improving. The bad news is that his 2025 schedule is scary.

If you lack depth due to the transfer portal and consistency because of lack of experience, how do you prepare to face six teams — half the schedule — who made the FCS playoffs in 2024? Those teams include UC Davis, Northern Arizona, Idaho, Northern Iowa, Central Arkansas, and Tarleton State. Anderson does get six home games in Greater Zion Stadium.

The Trailblazers have got to stop the run in 2025, which they could not do in a 1-11 campaign last year. This is where Anderson, a proven recruiter and defensive mind, can chalk up some momentum.

Utah Tech’s lone win in 2024 was a 34-21 win over No. 8 Central Arkansas, and could be a building block for Anderson, but can he do it as quickly as he wants to as his program is just transitioning to FCS level play?

Can Anderson offset his roster challenges with a blend of recruits, tryouts, walk-ons and transfers? And get it done like tomorrow?

So much is riding on emerging offensive players like Reggie Graff and Joshua Carter for Utah Tech to gain some momentum. Those home games should help, but will it be enough?

What is the ceiling for Anderson this season? Three, four wins?

Southern Utah

In Cedar City, leaving the United Athletic Conference for the Big Sky in 2026 is an adequate challenge for SUU head coach DeLane Fitzgerald, but like many in his situation, his program gets poached and it’s a challenge to gather a roster.

With a six-win season under his belt in 2024, equaling that record would be a noble effort for the Thunderbirds, and getting six games at home in Eccles Stadium is a plus. Can the team take advantage?

Preseason prognostications show returners Justin Miller and Bobby Cole will lead the offense and Fitzgerald will need his defense to create turnovers. Fitzgerald is a proven defensive mind and has fielded aggressive ball-hawking, pressure schemes. He’ll need all that and more to win six games this year.

Can SUU find consistency? Can the Thunderbirds win close games and close things out? Losses of a pair of winnable 28-21 games to No. 15 UC Davis and Abilene Christian should provide motivation to be a closer in 2025.

Fitzgerald, like so many FCS and Group of Five coaches, is struggling with attrition to the transfer portal in the era of NIL and the transfer portal.

To meet this challenge, coaches like Fitzgerald must go above and beyond the X’s and O’s they’ve been used to dealing with during their careers. It’s a different world, not one they asked for, but must live in.