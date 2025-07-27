Parity is a word often used to best describe Big 12 football since Texas and Oklahoma bolted for the SEC.

While that leads to a high level of competitiveness, it’s difficult for the league from a perception standpoint if there aren’t a handful of programs making a year-in, year-out run at the College Football Playoff.

Will the 2025 season help the conference in terms of improving that perception?

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

“I fully expect the Big 12 to earn multiple College Football Playoff bids this year, and to show once again that we can compete with anyone,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said at the league’s football media days in early July.

To do that, the league will need the top teams in the Big 12 to elevate their game.

Last year, four teams finished at 7-2 in the Big 12 regular-season standings, but only had one — league champion Arizona State — make the playoff by earning the conference’s automatic bid.

Teams such as BYU and Iowa State, who went 10-2 during the regular season, were never seriously in the conversation for the CFP in late November.

With that in mind, how does the conference stack up going into 2025? Who could be the teams best equipped to establish themselves as the upper crust in the Big 12?

Here’s our educated guess at how the conference shakes out with less than a month until the season starts.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, left, runs past BYU safety Ethan Slade during the second half of a game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 28-23. | Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press

1. Arizona State Sun Devils

2024 record: 11-3 overall, 7-2 Big 12

11-3 overall, 7-2 Big 12 2025 opener: Aug. 30 vs. Northern Arizona

Why they’re ranked No. 1: The Sun Devils proved last year they can’t be underestimated with head coach Kenny Dillingham in charge. Until someone knocks it off, Arizona State is the defending Big 12 champ and brings back enough talent to challenge for the crown again.

Yes, smashmouth running back Cam Skattebo has moved on to the NFL and it’s fair to question how much that will impact the Sun Devils in 2025, but even without him, Arizona State has some dangerous weapons, headlined by quarterback Sam Leavitt and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

2. Texas Tech Red Raiders

2024 record: 8-5 overall, 6-3 Big 12

8-5 overall, 6-3 Big 12 2025 opener: Aug. 30 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Why they’re ranked No. 2: The Red Raiders have arguably the most talented roster in the Big 12 after bringing in a transfer class that ranked No. 2 nationally and replenished the roster at several areas of need.

If Texas Tech can make all this new talent work together in a relatively short amount of time, the Red Raiders should be squarely in the Big 12 race come November. A favorable nonconference schedule will give them the chance to mesh before things heat up in league play.

3. Kansas State Wildcats

2024 record: 9-4 overall, 5-4 Big 12

9-4 overall, 5-4 Big 12 2025 opener: Aug. 23 vs. Iowa State (Dublin, Ireland)

Why they’re ranked No. 3: The Wildcats had a lot of things going for them to make a Big 12 push last season, but they stumbled down the stretch in November and came up short of expectations.

Kansas State again has a roster ready-made to be Big 12 contenders with dual-threat quarterback Avery Johnson leading the way. If the Wildcats can beat rival Iowa State in Ireland to open the 2025 season, they’ve got a real opportunity to right some of the wrongs from last season and push for a College Football Playoff spot.

4. Utah Utes

2024 record: 5-7 overall, 2-7 Big 12

5-7 overall, 2-7 Big 12 2025 opener: Aug. 30 at UCLA

Why they’re ranked No. 4: Of all of the Big 12 teams who endured losing seasons last year, the Utes appear poised to be the one to break through and make a serious push for conference supremacy.

Utah went all-in on rebuilding a moribund offense, starting with new offensive coordinator Jason Beck. With dual-threat playmaker Devon Dampier and running back Wayshawn Parker now in Salt Lake City and teaming with an offensive line returning all five starters (with two potential first-round NFL draft picks at the tackle spots), it’s fair to believe the Utes can turn things around on offense.

On defense, the Utes have a solid cast of reliable leaders — guys such as linebacker Lander Barton, linebacker Levani Damuni, cornerback Smith Snowden and safety Tao Johnson. While Utah is relying on some newer faces along the defensive front, as well as a handful of other spots on the depth chart on that side of the ball, defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley has proven to have his guys ready for most any challenge.

Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

5. Baylor Bears

2024 record: 8-5 overall, 6-3 Big 12

8-5 overall, 6-3 Big 12 2025 opener: Aug. 29 vs. Auburn

Why they’re ranked No. 5: The Bears came on strong in the back half of the 2024 season and were playing as well as almost anyone in the conference after head coach Dave Aranda faced plenty of scrutiny heading into the campaign.

Baylor could fall back into territory where Aranda is on the hot seat again, but the Bears have a strong group of returning players and have some momentum. The Bears will be tested in the first half of the season, but if they can come through that with a solid record, they could be primed to make late-season noise again.

6. Iowa State Cyclones

2024 record: 11-3 overall, 7-2 Big 12

11-3 overall, 7-2 Big 12 2025 opener: Aug. 23 vs. Kansas State (Dublin, Ireland)

Why they’re ranked No. 6: The Cyclones had their shot at representing the Big 12 in the playoff last season but were blown out by Arizona State in the league title game.

Iowa State is largely relying on stability, bringing in a league-low eight transfers this offseason. With Rocco Becht back for his third year as starting quarterback, the Cyclones have enough stars back to squarely be in the mix again. However, they must replace their top receiving options, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, who are now in the NFL.

7. TCU Horned Frogs

2024 record: 9-4 overall, 6-3 Big 12

9-4 overall, 6-3 Big 12 2025 opener: Sept. 1 at North Carolina

Why they’re ranked No. 7: In a Big 12 wherein nine starting quarterbacks return this season, the Horned Frogs have their own experienced signal caller, Josh Hoover, who can make life difficult for the opposition. He leads all returning Big 12 quarterbacks in passing yards, having thrown for 3,949 yards and 27 touchdowns a season ago.

TCU has a difficult Big 12 schedule that includes five road games and visits to Arizona State, Kansas State and BYU. The Horned Frogs, though, could surprise some people with 18 returning starters.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake celebrates an interception during the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

8. BYU Cougars

2024 record: 11-2 overall, 7-2 Big 12

11-2 overall, 7-2 Big 12 2025 opener: Aug. 30 vs. Portland State

Why they’re ranked No. 8: For a good portion of the offseason, BYU was expected to be a conference contender in 2025, with a chance to make another serious challenge at reaching the College Football Playoff.

Then the Jake Retzlaff situation happened, and now the Cougars are forced to find a new starting quarterback in a short amount of time. While McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourget or Bear Bachmeier could prove to be capable playmakers in their own right, BYU will miss Retzlaff’s leadership and moxie, something that won’t be easily replaced.

Defensively, the Cougars have reloaded after thriving under defensive coordinator Jay Hill last season and will be expected to help carry BYU, particularly early in the year as the new QB gets ingrained. Having a group of linebackers led by Isaiah Glasker and Jack Kelly will certainly help, as well the addition of Utah transfer defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa.

There’s a favorable enough schedule for the Cougars to ease into the season, but there’s also enough skepticism to wonder whether they will be a contender with the quarterback change.

9. Kansas Jayhawks

2024 record: 5-7 overall, 4-5 Big 12

5-7 overall, 4-5 Big 12 2025 opener: Aug. 23 vs. Fresno State

Why they’re ranked No. 9: The Jayhawks made some noise at the end of the 2024 season, beating three straight ranked opponents in November to wreak havoc on a couple teams’ conference hopes. But why couldn’t Kansas look better earlier in the year?

That question of consistency will continue to swirl around Kansas and quarterback Jalon Daniels until the Jayhawks can show they are better than a middle-of-the-pack Big 12 team. Kansas is an average team, with some solid producers, until proven otherwise.

10. Colorado Buffaloes

2024 record: 9-4 overall, 7-2 Big 12

9-4 overall, 7-2 Big 12 2025 opener: Aug. 29 vs. Georgia Tech

Why they’re ranked No. 10: Like BYU, a big reason why Colorado isn’t higher in the power rankings is because of a change at quarterback. The Buffaloes thrived under Shedeur Sanders last season and nearly made the Big 12 championship game, but Sanders is now in the NFL, and transfer Kaidon Salter and five-star freshman Julian Lewis will have the chance to replace him.

The Buffaloes have seen plenty of roster turnover each year since Deion Sanders took over the program, and it could come back to bite them this year, at least early on, with a QB and leadership change.

11. West Virginia Mountaineers

2024 record: 6-7 overall, 5-4 Big 12

6-7 overall, 5-4 Big 12 2025 opener: Aug. 30 vs. Robert Morris

Why they’re ranked No. 11: The Mountaineers are under new leadership — or maybe it’s old, considering Rich Rodriguez is back for his second stint as West Virginia’s head coach.

The Mountaineers, who have struggled to compete with the best teams in the Big 12 on a consistent basis, will look vastly different, with a league-high 51 transfer players coming to Morgantown this offseason. Because of that, this feels like a transition year for West Virginia.

12. Cincinnati Bearcats

2024 record: 5-7 overall, 3-6 Big 12

5-7 overall, 3-6 Big 12 2025 opener: Aug. 28 vs. Nebraska (Kansas City)

Why they’re ranked No. 12: The Bearcats stumbled at the back end of the 2024 season, losing five straight when one more victory would have gotten them to the postseason.

Until further notice, consider Cincinnati in the same boat as it found itself in last season. Through two seasons, Scott Satterfield is still looking for a breakthrough year with the Bearcats, who’ve won just four Big 12 conference games in his tenure.

13. Arizona Wildcats

2024 record: 4-8 overall, 2-7 Big 12

4-8 overall, 2-7 Big 12 2025 opener: Aug. 30 vs. Hawaii

Why they’re ranked No. 13: Arizona’s fortunes looked totally different a year ago, when the Wildcats were riding high off of an excellent final season in the Pac-12 and still had high expectations after a coaching change.

Brent Brennan’s team underachieved last year, though, and was well out of the Big 12 race. While quarterback Noah Fifita returns, things don’t look like they will improve drastically in 2025.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, right, talks with Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, left, before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Stillwater, Okla. | Mitch Alcala, Associated Press

14. Oklahoma State Cowboys

2024 record: 3-9 overall, 0-9 Big 12

3-9 overall, 0-9 Big 12 2025 opener: Aug. 28 vs. UT Martin

Why they’re ranked No. 14: Mike Gundy’s program had the most head-scratching crash and burn 2024 season, going from league contender heading into the year to winless in Big 12 play by season’s end.

While Gundy was able to stick around to try to right the ship, the Cowboys are woefully short on experience at the most important position — quarterback — and are facing low expectations going into 2025. Then again, we saw how low expectations turned out around the Big 12 last season.

15. UCF Knights

2024 record: 4-8 overall, 2-7 Big 12

4-8 overall, 2-7 Big 12 2025 opener: Aug. 28 vs. Jacksonville State

Why they’re ranked No. 15: The Knights are going through a coaching change, and like West Virginia, are bringing back an old coach. Scott Frost led the program to its highest highs with a perfect season in 2017, though his time at Nebraska after that was forgettable.

The Knights could have excellent days ahead with Frost back in Orlando, but asking them to change quickly might be a tough ask given the current circumstances.

16. Houston Cougars

2024 record: 4-8 overall, 3-6 Big 12

4-8 overall, 3-6 Big 12 2025 opener: Aug. 28 vs Stephen F. Austin

Why they’re ranked No. 16: The Cougars showed flashes of being able to compete in the Big 12 last season in their second year in the league, but too often those flashes weren’t matched later on with more consistent play.

It’ll be intriguing to see if Conner Weigman, a former five-star quarterback talent, can be the solution for the Cougars’ woebegone offense after he fell out of favor at Texas A&M. If he does, Houston could find itself climbing these power rankings — albeit marginally — with a revitalized offense.