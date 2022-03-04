WSU
Weber State University graduate defies the odds as a high school dropout who earned top marks and a degree in the demanding field of computer science
Online petition calls for removal of professor Scott Senjo
A total of 79 players with Utah ties are on NFL rosters as the end of May nears.
The surprising runner-up of the Boston Marathon has planned her next two races — the New York Mini 10K and the Deseret News 10K.
For the third year in a row, the Weber State softball squad can claim the title of champions. With its 3-1 victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday afternoon, Weber State claimed a part of the regular season Big Sky Conference championship title.
NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter believes former Utah State cornerback Jalen Davis “has a good chance to stick” with the Miami Dolphins.
Weber State corner Taron Johnson selected by Buffalo Bills in 4th round, ending Wildcats’ 8-year NFL draft drought
Johnson was a consensus first-team FCS All-American as a senior after starting four seasons at Weber State.
Today could be a busy day for locals in the 2018 NFL draft. With 156 picks being taken in Rounds 4-7, a handful of Utah ties may hear their names called on the longest day of the draft.
Here’s a comprehensive look at the various local and national storylines for the 2018 NFL draft.
The Weber State women’s golf team wrapped up the 2018 Big Sky Conference Championships on Sunday at Boulder Creek Golf Club with a final round score of 312, which moved them into a tie for 10th place.
Weber State softball hosted Idaho State in a doubleheader Friday afternoon. The Wildcats started the afternoon off with a 7-5 win and followed it up with a 10-1 victory after five innings.
The amazing story of how amateur runner and Utah native Sarah Sellers placed 2nd in the Boston Marathon
Utah native has been bombarded with media requests from all over the world since her shocking runner-up finish in Monday’s Boston Marathon
Former Weber State runner Sarah Callister Sellers takes second in the Boston Marathon, highest finish for a Utah native
Ogden native Sarah Callister Sellers finished the Boston Marathon in a time of 2:44:04 to earn second place behind only Desiree Linden in the women’s division.
Editor’s note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News takes a look back into our archives.
The Weber State cheer team, dance team and Waldo the mascot all won national titles at the 2018 NCA and NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Morning links: Damian Lillard talks ‘Dame Time’ and Weber State; Kyle Whittingham talks spring football
Plus, former BYU linebacker Kelly Poppinga gets promoted while former Cougar running back Jamaal Williams is part of a dynamic duo in Green Bay.
Local flavor in the NBA: Kyle Collinsworth makes first start; Damian Lillard lights it up for unbeatable Blazers
A look at how the players with local ties have performed in the NBA so far this season.
Weber State football head coach Jay Hill has named Joe Dale as a new assistant coach with the Wildcats. Dale will coach the safeties.
A look at some of the factors that led to the Wildcats’ loss to Northern Arizona on Thursday
Weber State will be looking to punch the school’s 17th trip to the NCAA basketball tournament as the Big Sky tournament’s quarterfinals begin Thursday in Reno.
Morning links: Top reactions after Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder gets tossed; Damian Lillard shooting from the logo
Twitter users reacted Monday night after Utah’s head coach got ejected late against the Orlando Magic.
Three Weber State men’s basketball players earned 2018 Big Sky All-Conference honors. Wildcat sophomore Jerrick Harding was named to the All-Big Sky first team, while senior Ryan Richardson and junior Zach Braxton earned third-team honors.
How locals fared at the NFL Scouting Combine; former Ute teammates dish on new Chiefs assistant Alex Whittingham
Eight players with Utah ties have been at the NFL Scouting Combine this weekend hoping to make a good impression with on-field drills and off-field interview sessions. Here’s a look at how their combine numbers stack up at their respective positions
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Jerrick Harding set a Weber State single-game record with 46 points on Saturday to lead the Wildcats past Montana State 95-92 in overtime.
Weber State women’s basketball needed a win to clinch a top-four seed in the Big Sky Championships and win is what they did. The Wildcats took down Montana State, 85-69, on senior night.
Ahmaad Rorie scored 20 points and Montana clinched the Big Sky Conference regular season title with 75-57 victory over Weber State on Thursday night.
Weber State women’s basketball had a huge 15-0 run in the fourth quarter that propelled it to an 89-73 victory over Montana on Wednesday night.
The Idaho Vandals pulled ahead late in Saturday’s game at Weber State, pulling out a 68-62 road win. Wildcat seniors Ryan Richardson and Dusty Baker combined for 31 points in their final home games of their Weber State careers.
Damian Lillard shares brotherhood with Utah Jazz assistant coach Johnnie Bryant that’s bigger than basketball
“I don’t look at him as Damian Lillard. I look at him as Damian, my little brother.”
Eastern Washington’s Bogdan Bliznyuk scored 27 points as the Eagles handed Weber State their first loss in ten games, 75-70 at the Dee Events Center in Ogden. Jerrick Harding led Weber State in scoring with 17 points.
Damian Lillard ended with 21 points, three rebounds and two assists on 9-for-14 shooting.
Jerrick Harding scored 21 points, Zach Braxton added 19 and Weber State beat Sacramento State 83-73 on Saturday night for its ninth straight win.
Weber State women’s basketball got back on track after three-consecutive losses by picking up an impressive 86-73 victory over Sacramento State.
Here’s a guide for Jazz fans on how to pay attention to the guys with Utah ties.
Weber State’s Zach Braxton scored a career high 25 points and Jerrick Harding added 23 as the Weber State Wildcats defeated Northern Colorado, 71-66 in overtime at the Dee Events Center in Ogden.
Wildcats have a fine recruiting period as they set their sights on being a top FCS program. It’s an achievable goal, as recent success has shown.
The Weber State Wildcats pulled away from North Dakota State in the second half Thursday night. Four Wildcat players reached double figures led by Zach Braxton with 22 and Jerrick Harding with 21.
When the final tally came in on Weber State’s 2018 football recruiting class, it included two wide receivers who were once committed to Pac-12 schools.
Alabama has the most NFL prospects invited to participate in the March 2-5 workouts, with 14.
Weber State women’s basketball picked up its 10th straight win in the Dee Events Center on Saturday afternoon by taking down Northern Arizona, 77-65, with the help of five Wildcats scoring in double figures.
Jerrick Harding and Dusty Baker each scored 21 points and Weber State extended its winning streak to four with a 90-80 win at Southern Utah on Thursday night.
After a record-setting 2017, Weber State football kicks off the 2018 season on Aug. 30, at Utah.
Former Utah offensive coordinator Dave Schramm has been named the coordinator for Weber State football.
Three local athletes — BYU’s Fred Warner, Utah’s Kylie Fitts and Weber State’s Taron Johnson — played in this year’s Senior Bowl.
For the first time since 2009, Weber State swept Idaho State in regular season action by taking down the Bengals, 84-73, on Saturday afternoon.
A pair of Utah college football players represented the state on Saturday.
Ricky Nelson and Ryan Richardson each scored 17 points as Weber State held off Portland State, 84-79. The Wildcats improved to (12-7, 5-2) and moved into second place in the Big Sky Conference.