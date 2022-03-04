Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

WSU

merlin_2867147.jpg
Utah
What did it take to turn a high school dropout into a software engineer?
Weber State University graduate defies the odds as a high school dropout who earned top marks and a degree in the demanding field of computer science
By Marjorie Cortez
April 29, 2021 2:23 p.m. MDT
senjo.png
Utah
Weber State investigating ‘abhorrent’ tweets from professor
Online petition calls for removal of professor Scott Senjo
By Marjorie Cortez
June 2, 2020 9:42 p.m. MDT
Baltimore Ravens free safety Eric Weddle celebrates after running an intercepted pass back for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Sports
The offseason status of NFL players with Utah ties, late spring 2018 edition
A total of 79 players with Utah ties are on NFL rosters as the end of May nears.
By Brandon Judd
May 29, 2018 1:08 p.m. MDT
Sports
How placing second in the Boston Marathon was a game-changer for Utah native Sarah Sellers
The surprising runner-up of the Boston Marathon has planned her next two races — the New York Mini 10K and the Deseret News 10K.
By Doug Robinson
May 21, 2018 6:45 p.m. MDT
Weber State softball celebrates a home run hit by Rae Gall (center) in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Wildcats a 3-1 lead.
Sports
Weber State softball: Weber State earns Big Sky regular season title for third year in a row
For the third year in a row, the Weber State softball squad can claim the title of champions. With its 3-1 victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday afternoon, Weber State claimed a part of the regular season Big Sky Conference championship title.
By Deseret News
May 5, 2018 4:35 p.m. MDT
Utah State senior cornerback Jalen Davis walks off the field at the end of an Aggie practice at Maverik Stadium in Logan.
Sports
Undrafted USU corner finds favorable spot with Miami Dolphins; is Utah’s weather like Buffalo’s?
NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter believes former Utah State cornerback Jalen Davis “has a good chance to stick” with the Miami Dolphins.
By Brandon Judd
May 1, 2018 8:44 a.m. MDT
Sports
Weber State corner Taron Johnson selected by Buffalo Bills in 4th round, ending Wildcats’ 8-year NFL draft drought
Johnson was a consensus first-team FCS All-American as a senior after starting four seasons at Weber State.
By Brandon Judd
April 28, 2018 11:10 a.m. MDT
Sports
Utah and the NFL draft: Everything you need to know on Day 3
Today could be a busy day for locals in the 2018 NFL draft. With 156 picks being taken in Rounds 4-7, a handful of Utah ties may hear their names called on the longest day of the draft.
By Brandon Judd
April 28, 2018 9:50 a.m. MDT
Sports
Utah and the NFL draft: Everything you need to know about the 2018 edition
Here’s a comprehensive look at the various local and national storylines for the 2018 NFL draft.
By Brandon Judd
April 26, 2018 1:30 p.m. MDT
Kiselya Plewe follows her shot. She finished 29th at the Big Sky Championships to lead Weber State.
Sports
Weber State golf: Wildcats wrap up Big Sky Championships in 10th place
The Weber State women’s golf team wrapped up the 2018 Big Sky Conference Championships on Sunday at Boulder Creek Golf Club with a final round score of 312, which moved them into a tie for 10th place.
By Deseret News
April 22, 2018 8:47 p.m. MDT
Weber State's Ashlyn Visser (32), Molly Horne (12) and McKinley Brinkerhoff (2) walk to the dugout after the two victories against Idaho State.
Sports
Weber State softball: WSU picks up two wins over Idaho State
Weber State softball hosted Idaho State in a doubleheader Friday afternoon. The Wildcats started the afternoon off with a 7-5 win and followed it up with a 10-1 victory after five innings.
By Deseret News
April 20, 2018 8:50 p.m. MDT
web_5ad8c7cc0d7d5.jpg
Sports
The amazing story of how amateur runner and Utah native Sarah Sellers placed 2nd in the Boston Marathon
Utah native has been bombarded with media requests from all over the world since her shocking runner-up finish in Monday’s Boston Marathon
By Doug Robinson
April 19, 2018 11:05 a.m. MDT
Sports
Former Weber State runner Sarah Callister Sellers takes second in the Boston Marathon, highest finish for a Utah native
Ogden native Sarah Callister Sellers finished the Boston Marathon in a time of 2:44:04 to earn second place behind only Desiree Linden in the women’s division.
By Brandon Judd
April 16, 2018 12:20 p.m. MDT
FILE: Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kevin Dyson, center, holds onto the ball as he is congratulated by Yancey Thigpen, left, and Samari Rolle, right, after scoring a touchdown with 3 seconds left in their AFC wild card game against the Buffalo Bills in N
Sports
20 years ago: Utahns drafted from 16 to last
Editor’s note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News takes a look back into our archives.
By Deseret News
April 15, 2018 8 a.m. MDT
The Wildcat cheer team, dance team and mascot Waldo pose for a photo after all claimed national titles last weekend in Florida.
Sports
Weber State athletics: sprit squad, dancers and mascot win national titles
The Weber State cheer team, dance team and Waldo the mascot all won national titles at the 2018 NCA and NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida.
By Deseret News
April 10, 2018 10:57 a.m. MDT
700556845.jpg
Sports
Morning links: Damian Lillard talks ‘Dame Time’ and Weber State; Kyle Whittingham talks spring football
Plus, former BYU linebacker Kelly Poppinga gets promoted while former Cougar running back Jamaal Williams is part of a dynamic duo in Green Bay.
By Lafe Peavler
April 6, 2018 8:50 a.m. MDT
web_700549149.jpg
Sports
Local flavor in the NBA: Kyle Collinsworth makes first start; Damian Lillard lights it up for unbeatable Blazers
A look at how the players with local ties have performed in the NBA so far this season.
By Jay Yeomans
March 19, 2018 9:45 a.m. MDT
Joe Dale (right) coaches at Weber State spring practice. Dale, a former Utah player, has been named an assistant coach at Weber State.
Sports
Weber State football: Former Ute Joe Dale named WSU assistant coach
Weber State football head coach Jay Hill has named Joe Dale as a new assistant coach with the Wildcats. Dale will coach the safeties.
By Deseret News
March 15, 2018 2:46 p.m. MDT
700545675.jpg
Sports
3 keys in the Weber State Wildcats’ 80-55 quarterfinal loss in Big Sky Tournament
A look at some of the factors that led to the Wildcats’ loss to Northern Arizona on Thursday
By Deseret News
March 8, 2018 5:35 p.m. MST
Weber State sophomore Jerrick Harding was named a First-Team Big Sky selection after leading the conference in scoring with an average of 22.1 points per game.
Sports
Rahe’s Weber State Wildcats ready to rumble at loaded Big Sky tournament
Weber State will be looking to punch the school’s 17th trip to the NCAA basketball tournament as the Big Sky tournament’s quarterfinals begin Thursday in Reno.
By Deseret News
March 7, 2018 1:30 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder confronts a referee near the end of the Utah Jazz's 94-80 victory against the Orlando Magic at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 5, 2018. Snyder was ejected because of the outburst.
Sports
Morning links: Top reactions after Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder gets tossed; Damian Lillard shooting from the logo
Twitter users reacted Monday night after Utah’s head coach got ejected late against the Orlando Magic.
By Ryan McDonald
March 6, 2018 8:25 a.m. MST
Sophomore Jerrick Harding (right) dribbles by a defender. He leads the Big Sky Conference in scoring at 22.1 points per game.
Sports
Weber State basketball: 3 Wildcats earn All-Big Sky honors
Three Weber State men’s basketball players earned 2018 Big Sky All-Conference honors. Wildcat sophomore Jerrick Harding was named to the All-Big Sky first team, while senior Ryan Richardson and junior Zach Braxton earned third-team honors.
By Deseret News
March 5, 2018 12:45 p.m. MST
700544265.jpg
Sports
How locals fared at the NFL Scouting Combine; former Ute teammates dish on new Chiefs assistant Alex Whittingham
Eight players with Utah ties have been at the NFL Scouting Combine this weekend hoping to make a good impression with on-field drills and off-field interview sessions. Here’s a look at how their combine numbers stack up at their respective positions
By Brandon Judd
March 5, 2018 9 a.m. MST
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
FILE: Weber State's Jerrick Harding drives to the basket between Eastern Washington's Benas Griciunas, left, and Jacob Davidson during an NCAA college basketball game in Ogden, Utah, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. (Benjamin Zack/Standard-Examiner via AP)
Sports
Harding scores program-record 46 points to lead Weber State to 95-92 win over Montana State in OT
Jerrick Harding set a Weber State single-game record with 46 points on Saturday to lead the Wildcats past Montana State 95-92 in overtime.
By Associated Press
March 3, 2018 5:33 p.m. MST
Weber State women's basketball senior Wildcats and families pose for a picture as they celebrated their final home game in the Dee Events Center.
Sports
Weber State women’s basketball: WSU defeats Montana State, 85-69
Weber State women’s basketball needed a win to clinch a top-four seed in the Big Sky Championships and win is what they did. The Wildcats took down Montana State, 85-69, on senior night.
By Deseret News
March 2, 2018 10:55 p.m. MST
FILE: Weber State's Jerrick Harding (10) goes up for a layup past Southern Utah's Brandon Better (2) and Dwayne Morgan (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Ogden, Utah. (Matt Herp/Standard-Examiner via
Sports
Montana clinches Big Sky title, beats Weber State 75-57
Ahmaad Rorie scored 20 points and Montana clinched the Big Sky Conference regular season title with 75-57 victory over Weber State on Thursday night.
By Associated Press
March 1, 2018 11:28 p.m. MST
Larryn Brooks drives to the hoop in Wednesday night's game against Montana. Brooks put up 30 points for the game high in Weber State's 89-73 win over Montana.
Sports
Weber State basketball: WSU’s big fourth quarter defeats Montana, 89-73
Weber State women’s basketball had a huge 15-0 run in the fourth quarter that propelled it to an 89-73 victory over Montana on Wednesday night.
By Deseret News
Feb 28, 2018 10:35 p.m. MST
Sports
College basketball: Cold shooting dooms Weber State in loss to Idaho
The Idaho Vandals pulled ahead late in Saturday’s game at Weber State, pulling out a 68-62 road win. Wildcat seniors Ryan Richardson and Dusty Baker combined for 31 points in their final home games of their Weber State careers.
By Deseret News
Feb 24, 2018 11:18 p.m. MST
Sports
Damian Lillard shares brotherhood with Utah Jazz assistant coach Johnnie Bryant that’s bigger than basketball
“I don’t look at him as Damian Lillard. I look at him as Damian, my little brother.”
By Eric Woodyard
Feb 23, 2018 2:35 p.m. MST
Sports
Eastern Washington halts Weber State’s win streak
Eastern Washington’s Bogdan Bliznyuk scored 27 points as the Eagles handed Weber State their first loss in ten games, 75-70 at the Dee Events Center in Ogden. Jerrick Harding led Weber State in scoring with 17 points.
By Deseret News
Feb 23, 2018 12:12 a.m. MST
FILE: Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. The Trail Blazers won 118-100. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Sports
Damian Lillard cherishes third NBA All-Star experience in Los Angeles
Damian Lillard ended with 21 points, three rebounds and two assists on 9-for-14 shooting.
By Eric Woodyard
Feb 18, 2018 10 p.m. MST
FILE: Weber State's Jerrick Harding (10) is fouled by Southern Utah's Brandon Better (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Ogden, Utah. Harding had 21 points as Weber State beat Sacramento State 83-73 Satu
Sports
Harding, Braxton lead Weber St. over Sacramento St. 83-73
Jerrick Harding scored 21 points, Zach Braxton added 19 and Weber State beat Sacramento State 83-73 on Saturday night for its ninth straight win.
By Associated Press
Feb 18, 2018 12:01 a.m. MST
Emily Drake (right-center) shoots the ball. Drake had the game high of 23 points in WSU's 86-73 win over Sacramento State on Saturday.
Sports
Weber State women’s basketball: Wildcats back on track with 86-73 win over Hornets
Weber State women’s basketball got back on track after three-consecutive losses by picking up an impressive 86-73 victory over Sacramento State.
By Deseret News
Feb 17, 2018 5:03 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah basketball fans’ guide to the NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles
Here’s a guide for Jazz fans on how to pay attention to the guys with Utah ties.
By Eric Woodyard
Feb 15, 2018 12:45 p.m. MST
FILE: Weber State players celebrate from the bench during the second half against Portland State in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Ogden, Utah. (Matt Herp/Standard-Examiner via AP)
Sports
Weber State slips past Northern Colorado in overtime thriller
Weber State’s Zach Braxton scored a career high 25 points and Jerrick Harding added 23 as the Weber State Wildcats defeated Northern Colorado, 71-66 in overtime at the Dee Events Center in Ogden.
By Deseret News
Feb 10, 2018 11:11 p.m. MST
Sports
Weber State coach Jay Hill has Wildcats thinking big
Wildcats have a fine recruiting period as they set their sights on being a top FCS program. It’s an achievable goal, as recent success has shown.
By Brad Rock
Feb 9, 2018 1:05 p.m. MST
FILE: Zach Braxton had 10 points and nine rebounds in Weber State's exhibition win earlier this year. Braxton had 22 points in the Wildcats' win over North Dakota on Thursday.
Sports
Weber State grinds out 84-76 win over North Dakota
The Weber State Wildcats pulled away from North Dakota State in the second half Thursday night. Four Wildcat players reached double figures led by Zach Braxton with 22 and Jerrick Harding with 21.
By Deseret News
Feb 8, 2018 10:30 p.m. MST
Weber State head coach Jay Hill encourages his team during a win at Montana State on September 30, 2017.
Sports
Weber State signs offensive weapons in 2018 recruiting class, including 2 previous Pac-12 commits
When the final tally came in on Weber State’s 2018 football recruiting class, it included two wide receivers who were once committed to Pac-12 schools.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 7, 2018 9:10 p.m. MST
Sports
6 players from BYU, Utah and Weber State invited to NFL Combine
Alabama has the most NFL prospects invited to participate in the March 2-5 workouts, with 14.
By Jody Genessy
Feb 6, 2018 11:11 a.m. MST
Senior Larryn Brooks (left-center) drives to the hoop. Brooks had 20 points in the Wildcats' 77-65 victory over Northern Arizona University.
Sports
Weber State basketball: Women down Northern Arizona for 10th straight home win
Weber State women’s basketball picked up its 10th straight win in the Dee Events Center on Saturday afternoon by taking down Northern Arizona, 77-65, with the help of five Wildcats scoring in double figures.
By Deseret News
Feb 3, 2018 5:52 p.m. MST
Southern Utah's Jamal Aytes, left, goes up for a shot over Weber State's Zach Braxton during the Wildcats' 90-80 win over the T-Birds on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018 in Cedar City.
Sports
Weber State wins 4th straight, beats Southern Utah 90-80
Jerrick Harding and Dusty Baker each scored 21 points and Weber State extended its winning streak to four with a 90-80 win at Southern Utah on Thursday night.
By Associated Press
Feb 1, 2018 10:51 p.m. MST
The Weber State football team runs onto the field. Weber State kicks off the 2018 season Aug. 30, at Utah.
Sports
Weber State football: Wildcats announce 2018 schedule
After a record-setting 2017, Weber State football kicks off the 2018 season on Aug. 30, at Utah.
By Deseret News
Jan 31, 2018 5:19 p.m. MST
Former University of Utah offensive coordinator Dave Schramm stands on the sideline. He has been named the new offensive coordinator at Weber State.
Sports
Weber State football: Dave Schramm named new offensive coordinator
Former Utah offensive coordinator Dave Schramm has been named the coordinator for Weber State football.
By Deseret News
Jan 30, 2018 5:40 p.m. MST
Sports
BYU’s Fred Warner registers 6 tackles to lead three locals at Senior Bowl
Three local athletes — BYU’s Fred Warner, Utah’s Kylie Fitts and Weber State’s Taron Johnson — played in this year’s Senior Bowl.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 27, 2018 6:50 p.m. MST
Senior Kailie Quinn dribbles the ball. Quinn rocked a double-double in Saturday's 84-73 win over Idaho State with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Sports
Weber State women’s basketball: Wildcats down Idaho State, 84-73
For the first time since 2009, Weber State swept Idaho State in regular season action by taking down the Bengals, 84-73, on Saturday afternoon.
By Deseret News
Jan 27, 2018 6:11 p.m. MST
FILE: Weber State tight end Andrew Vollert, left, and Utah guard Salesi "Leka" Uhatafe played for the West team in the East-West Shrine Game on Saturday.
Sports
Utah’s Uhatafe, Weber State’s Vollert contribute on West’s offense in East-West Shrine Game
A pair of Utah college football players represented the state on Saturday.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 21, 2018 12:13 a.m. MST
Sports
Weber State upends Portland State in Big-Sky thriller
Ricky Nelson and Ryan Richardson each scored 17 points as Weber State held off Portland State, 84-79. The Wildcats improved to (12-7, 5-2) and moved into second place in the Big Sky Conference.
By Deseret News
Jan 20, 2018 11:10 p.m. MST
Load More